PORTLAND — The Ludington boys tennis team took first place in the Portland Quad, facing DeWitt, Almont and Portland while edging runner-up DeWitt by two points, 19-17.
“It was actually a very nice win as we had to forfeit the No. 2 singles flight due to injury. This meant all our other flights really had to step up, which they did,” said Ludington coach Rob Killips.
Flight winners for Ludington were Charles Kolb at No. 1 singles, Jack Stidham at No. 3 and Reece Ward at No. 4 singles. In doubles, winners were the No. 1 team of Andrew Barz and Nathan Reisterer and at No. 3 doubles the team of Will James and Rylan Miretti.
Flight runners-up were in No. 2 doubles with Chaz Leonard and Andre Walden and in No. 4 doubles with Christian Serna and Zach Walunas.
“Our No. 1 doubles team really started to come together today. Nathan was previously a singles player and him and Andrew really started to figure it out today,” added Killips. “Will James and Rylan Miretti had an outstanding day at No. 3 doubles. They fell down a set and some games to DeWitt and came back to win the second set and take the third as well.”
The Orioles are back at the nets at 9 a.m. on Friday when they host Maple City Glen Lake, East Kentwood and Grand Haven in the Ludington Invite at Schoenherr Tennis Center.