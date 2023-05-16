MANISTEE — The Ludington and Manistee boys track teams battled in the Manistee Last Chance Meet held at the Manistee Community Track on Tuesday and the Orioles were victorious, defeating the Chippewas 91.5 to 90.
In the girls track division, Manistee defeated Ludington, 119 to 106. Manistee’s meet allowed runners to set qualifying times prior to the MHSAA regional meet on Saturday.
Ludington’s boys had winners in the following events: Trey Keson in the 400 meters, setting a personal record of 54.62 seconds; Nevin Slater in the 1,600 in a PR time of 4:53.93; Ansel Carroll ran a 46.48 PR in the 300 hurdles and Adam Keffer was a double winner in the shot put and discus.
Keffer set a PR of 47 feet, 1 inch in the shot and threw 123-11 in the discus.
Ludington’s 400 relay team of Noah Johnson, Mason Marrison, Leland Carmona and Authur LeRoux ran a 48.82 to win the event.
The Oriole girls were led by two double winners, Nadia Grierson, running a 5:55.27 in the 1,600 and a 12:30.08 in the 3,200 to win both events. Greta Kehrer won the 100 hurdles in 18.43 and the 300 hurdles in 55.14.
Mia Voss set a PR in the 200, running a 30.57 for an Oriole first place and Olivia Andersen ran 2:38.85 in the 800, also a first place. Kendal Waligorski jumped 9-0 to win the pole vault and two Ludington relay teams won firsts.
The 1,600 relay team of Anna Burton, Rebecca Weinert, Cora Mahler and Kylie Sailor ran a 5:02:85 to win and the 3,200 relay was first in a time of 10:26.79 with the team of Andersen, Summer Brower, Grierson and Christina Theis.
Manistee took first place in two relay races, the 1,600 and 3,200 relays. In the 1,600 relay, the team of Rafael Goncalves, Kanon Petzak, Allan Mueller and Johannes Reuting ran 3:51.63 and the 3,200 relay team of Jack O’Donnell, Trevor Adamczak, Johannes Reuting and Luke Senters ran a 9:21.08.
Individual winners for the Chippewas were Goncalves in the 200 in 24.77, Luke Senters in the 300 in 2:16.37, Christian Schramski in the 3,200 in the 11:24.88 and Damien McEntaffer in the pole vault with a jump of 12-6.
Manistee’s girls were led by double winner Libby McCarthy in the high jump with a leap of 5-0 and in the long jump, with a distance of 15-4.75 in a PR performance.
Lacey Zimmerman ran a 13.30 in the 100 to capture first, Audrey Huizinga won the 400 in a time of 1:02.43, Brooke Jankwietz threw 33-1 in the shot to win and Madalyn Wayward threw the discus 98-2 for a win.
The Chippewas also won two relays, the 400 and 800 relays. in the 400 relay, Ashtyn Janis, McCarthy, Huizinga and Zimmerman ran 55.22 and the 800 relay team of Janis, McCarthy, Huizinga and Zimmerman captured first with a time of 1:53.07.
For Mason County Central, Quentin Lange won two events, the 100 with a time of 12.22 and the high jump with a leap of 6-2 for first.
Max Nichols won the 110 hurdles in 16.28 and Kaiden Cole won the long jump with a jump of 10-0.5. Central also won the 800 relay in 1:38.49 with the team of Spyker, Lange, Nichols and Cole.
“The wind and cold prevented teams from getting many PRs or extra qualifiers but it was nice to try out some athletes in different events,” said MCC coach Patrick Nelson. “The highlight of the meet was the McLouth 200 event. Riley Mclouth set a PR of 25.72 and beat his younger brother Gus in the last meet they would have a chance to run against each other. Riley as a senior will now have bragging rights for the foreseeable future.”
For the Spartan girls, freshman Adison Thorne set a PR in the 1,600 in 6:46.39 for a third place finish.
“This was a really relaxed meet and the girls had a chance to run different events and prepare themselves for Regionals on Saturday,” said Spartan coach Maria Holbrook. “It will be back to business on Saturday, and I feel the girls are ready to go.”
Manistee Catholic also competed in the meet and the boys team was led by senior Lee Pizana with a fourth place finish in the pole vault, jumping 8-0. In the girls division, senior Leah Stickney was third in the shot put with a 27-0 throw.
Girls Team Results: Manistee 119, Ludington 106, Mason County Central 15, Hesperia 10, Manistee Catholic 3.
Boys Team Results: Ludington 91.5, Manistee 90, Mason County Central 57.5, Hesperia 12, Manistee Catholic 2.