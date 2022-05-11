LAKE CITY — The Ludington boys track team won the Lake City Invitational last Friday, outdistancing Lake City by six and a half points. The girls team was second to Kent City. Ludington had 109 points to Kent City's 122.
For the girls, three events were won by the Orioles. RyAnn Rohrer won the shot put in 42-04.50, a personal record, and the discus with a throw of 103-03.
Catherine Karboske won the 300 hurdles in a personal record time of 52.63.
The boys 400 relay team won in 46.14 and team members were Chase Hackert, Aiden and Nathan Gilchrist and Jonah Peterson.
Lucas Peterson was a double winner in the hurdles, running the 110 hurdles in 16.17, a personal record and the 300 hurdles in 42.31, another personal record. Caleb Smith won the high jump in 6-00.
Second place finishes for the boys were in the 800, with Yebe Boerema running 2:15.70, Caleb Smith in the 110 hurdles in a personal record, 16.41 and the 1600 relay team of Smith, Kyle Wendt, Chase Hackert and Trey Keson with a 3:46.62.
Second place finishes for the girls were in the 400 where Kylie Sailor ran a personal record 1:09.28, Andersen ran a personal record, 5:56.49 in the 1600 and the 3200 relay team ran a 10:59.77 with a team of Andersen, Brower, Keilior and Grierson.