The Ludington track teams hosted Manistee in a Lakes 8 Activities Conference meet at Oriole Field on Tuesday and the Ludington boys team won, 97-40, while the Manistee girls team recorded a victory, 91-46.

“Great first meet of the year. I’m glad the weather cooperated as well,” said Ludington boys coach Mark Willis. “The boys ran with heart against their rivals.”

Willis noted Caleb Smith was going for the school record in the high jump and needed a 6-foot, 6-inch jump. He won the event with a jump of 6-4, a couple inches shy.

Three of four relay events were won by the Ludington boys. The 800-meter was won in 1:41.00 by the team of Jonah Peterson, Aidan Gilchrist, Nathan Reisterer and Nathan Gilchrist. The 400-meter relay was won in 47.60 seconds by the team of Reisterer, Aidan and Nathan Gilchrist and Peterson. The 1,600-meter relay was won in 3:51.30 by the team of Lucas Peterson, Kyle Wendt, Trey Keson and Caleb Smith.

Manistee won the boys 3,200-meter relay in 9:21.30 by team of Jack O’Donnell, Trevor Adamczak, Trevor Mikula and Luke Senters.

Manistee girls won all four relay events. The 400-meter relay was won in 54.40 seconds by Ashtyn Janis, Libby McCarthy, Kasey Eckhardt and Lacey Zimmerman. The 800-meter relay was won with a time of 1:58.50 by Manistee’s team of Ashtyn Janis, Allie Thomas, Kasey Eckhardt and Lacey Zimmerman. The 1,600-meter Manistee relay team of Allie Thomas, Audrey Huizinga, Lacey Zimmerman and Anna Huizinga won in 4:40.90. Cecilia Postma, Audrey Huizinga, Allie Thomas and Anna Huizinga won the 3,200-meter relay won in 10:54.30.

Ludington’s Adam Keffer was a double winner in the discus (101 feet) and in the shot put with a throw of 41-6.5. Ludington’s Kohlbe Nelson was second in both the shot put and the discus.

RyAnn Roher won both the discus and the shot put for Ludington, throwing the discus 102-7 and the shot put 40-2.

Oriole sprinters Nathan Gilchrist and Aidan Gilchrist took first and second in the 100-meter dash, respectively, recording times of 11.80 and 11.82 seconds.

Katie Karboske of Ludington won the 100-meter hurdles in 19.90 seconds and Oriole Lucas Peterson won the boys 110 hurdles in a time of 16.50 seconds, followed closely by Caleb Smith in a time of 16.80 seconds. Peterson also won the 300 hurdles in 44.60 seconds.

The boys 400-meter dash was won by Ludington’s Kyle Wendt in a time of 56.90 and the girls race was won by Manistee’s Audrey Huizinga in a time of 1:04.20. Huizinga also won the 200-meter dash for the girls in 26.90 seconds.

The boys 200-meter dash was won by Manistee’s Max Miles in 23.80 seconds and the girls 100-meter dash was won by Chippewa Lacey Zimmerman in 13.60 sedonds.

The boys 800-meter run was won by Manistee’s Luke Senters in a time of 2:19.10 and the girls run was won by Olivia Andersen of Ludington in 2:53.80.

The girls and boys 1,600 meter and 3,200 meter runs were all won by Manistee. The girls 1,600 race was won by Cecilia Postma in 5:52.40 and the boys 1,600 race by Luke Senters with a time of 5:18.90. The 3200 meter races were won by Cecilia Postma with a time of 12:22.80 and the boys race by Jack O’Donnell in 11:25.70.

Additionally, the boys pole vault was won by Ludington’s Adrian Salazar with a jump of 11-6 and the girls vault was won by Manistee’s Kenda Waljoorski with a jump of 8-6.

The long jump was won by Connor Rischel from Manistee with a jump of 19-7.25 and the girls jump was won by Danni Miles of Manistee with a jump of 14-0.75.

The girls high jump was won by Libby McCarthy of Manistee with a jump of 5-2.