MUSKEGON — The Ludington boys track team won the Lakes 8 Activities Conference Championship meet Friday at Western Michigan Christian and Manistee’s girls won the league title.

The Orioles boys team outdistanced second place Manistee by 61 points. Manistee’s girls team outpaced Ludington by 14 points.

Double winner RyAnn Rohrer set a new Ludington school record and Mason County record in the girls shot put with a throw of 43 feet, 7 inches. Rohrer broke Brandy Thomas’ record of 42-7 1/4, set in 2015, which was the old school and county record. Rohrer also took first place in the discus with a throw of 116-11.

In the boys meet, there were two double winners amongst area schools, Luke Senters of Manistee, who won the 800 and 1600 and Adam Keffer of Ludington, winning the shot put and the discus. Senters ran the 800 in 2:15.40 and the 1600 in 5:01.78 and Keffer threw the shot put 39-11 and the discus 121-11, a PR.

Ludington’s Chase Hackert won the 400 with a personal best of 54.82, Jack O’Donnell of Manistee won the 3,200 in 10:56.54 and Luke Kooy, also of Manistee, won the pole vault, clearing the bar at 11-0.

Ludington’s Caleb Smith won the 300 hurdles in 42.25 and was second in the long jump in 20-1 1/2, took second in the 110 hurdles in 16.60 and was second in the high jump with a leap of 6-0 1/2.

Oriole Yebe Boerema ran a personal record in the 800 with a time of 2:15.45 and Jose Flores was second in the 1600 meters with a 5:02.12 and the 3200 with a 11:01.23.

Chippewa Caius Johns was second in the shot put and the discus. Johns threw the shot put 38-10 1/2 and the discus with a throw of 115-10.

Ludington Braden Kronlein jumped 10-6 in the pole vault, good for second.

Ludington’s boys relay teams took two firsts in the 1,600 and 3,200 and placed second in the 400 relay and third in the 800 relay. Ludington’s 1,600 relay team of Yebe Boerema, Trey Keson, Chase Hackert and Kyle Wendt ran a 3:42.27 and the 3,200 relay team of Trey Keson, Evan Bennett, Nevin Slater, and Boerema ran an 8:54.81. The second place 400 relay team of Chase Hackert, Jonah Peterson, Aidan and Nathan Gilchrist in 45.51 and third in the 800 relay with Reisterer, Peterson, Aidan and Nathan Gilchrist in 1:37.00.

For the girls meet, Manistee’s Audrey Huizinga, a freshman, won the 200 meters in a personal record 26.98 and the 400 in 1:02.84.

Other girls winning events for Manistee were Lacey Zimmerman in the 100 with a time of 13.09, a personal record. Anna Huizinga in the 100 hurdles, running a personal record 17.51 Anna Huizinga also took second in the 400 with a personal best of 1:04.97.

Manistee’s Libby McCarthy took first in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5-0 and Kendal Waligorski won the pole vault with a jump of 8-0. McCarthy was also second in the 300 hurdles, running a 52.76.

Oriole freshman Catherine Karboske ran a personal record, 52.46 to win the 300 hurdles. Karboske was also second in the 100 hurdles with an 18.36 and second in the pole vault with a jump of 7-0.

Ludington’s Nadia Grierson was second in the 3,200 in a time of 12:51.60 and third in the 1600 with a personal record of 5:42.25.

Freshman Aleeyah Betts threw the discus 109-3 to take second for Ludington and also had a personal best in the long jump with a jump of 14-2 in the long jump. Kaylee Malt was second in the high jump with a 4-8 jump.

In the girls relays, Manistee took first in three of the four relays. In the 400 relay, Manistee’s team of Ashtyn Janis, Kasey Eckhardt, McCarthy and Zimmerman ran a 53.97, the 800 relay won in 1:53.02 and was run by Janis, Eckhardt, Audrey Huizinga and Zimmerman and the 1,600 relay in 4:25.71 with the team of McCarthy, Eckhardt, Audrey and Anna Huizinga.

Ludington’s girls 3,200 relay placed second with the team of Olivia Andersen, MacKenzie Keillor, Summer Brower and Grierson in 11:16.92.

Boys Team Results: 1-Ludington 192, 2-Manistee 131, 3-Orchard View 101, 4-Western Michigan Christian 59, 5-Muskegon Heights 19, 6-Muskegon Catholic 6.

Girls Team Results: 1-Manistee 158, 2-Ludington 144, 3-Western Michigan Christian 135, 4-Orchard View 45, 5-Muskegon Heights 11, 6-Muskegon Catholic 10.