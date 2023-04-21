LAKEVIEW — The Ludington boys track team won the Lakeview Invitational on Friday with 127 team points to second place Reed City with 118.
Big Rapids took a third (52.5 points), Mason County Eastern, just a half a point behind (52) and Mason County Central (48) taking fifth.
The girls race was won by Stanton Central Montcalm (87), with just two points separating second through fourth place. Big Rapids scored 76, Morley Stanwood 75 and Ludington 74. Mason County Eastern was fifth with 47.5.
“Great team victory tonight at Lakeview,” said Ludington coach Mark Willis. “Points came from all over. Really proud of the team win.”
Eastern, as the smallest school at the invitational, was the only Division 4 school competing.
“Super, super proud of the smallest team there,” said Cardinals coach Ben Knizacky. “We did well, and I was happy for the kids.”
Ludington boys’ first place finishers included senior Lucas Peterson in the 300-meter hurdles, running a 43.40 seconds, a season record; senior Adam Keffer throwing the shot put 46 feet, 3.5 inches, a personal record; Trey Forfinski, in pole vault, with a jump of 12-0; and in long jump, senior Nathan Reisterer jumped 10-01.50.
The Ludington girls team had three first place finishers. Summer Brower won in the 800, running 2:32.31, a PR; the team of Olivia Andersen, Brower, Nadia Grierson and Christina Theis, running 10:26.53; and junior Kendal Waligorski with a 9-0 pole vault.
Jonah Peterson was second in the 200 (24.00); Jose Flores third in the 1,600 (4:47.77 PR) and fifth in the 3,200 (10:23.27 PR); and Lucas Peterson also took a third in the high jump (5-08).
Mason County Eastern’s Dakota Matzen medaled in three races and Alex Tyndall in two. Matzen was second in the 100 with a time of 11.84 seconds. He was third in the 200 with a PR of 24.06, fourth in the 400, running 53.90 and ran a leg of the 1,600 relay, along with Mason Perski, Tyndall and Ron Hasenbank
Tyndall was second in the 1,600 with a PR of 4:46.01, fourth in the 3,200 with another PR of 10:10.18, and ran a leg in the 1,600 relay and the 3,200 relay with a 9:24.94 fourth place finish.
Eastern’s Nate Wing was second in the 800, running 2:06.88, followed by Ludington’s Trey Keson in a PR 2:10.19 and Yebe Boerema in 2:11.28.
Ludington gained points by showing depth, taking second place to Reed City in all four relays. The Orioles ran 45.88 in the 400 relay with the team of Chase Hackert, Aidan Gilchrist, Nathan Gilchrist and Jonah Peterson. The 800 relay time was 1:36.27 with Forfinski, Aidan Gilchrist, Nathan Gilchrist and Jonah Peterson.
The 1,600 relay clocked a 3:42.13 with Hackert, Boerema, Forfinski and Trey Keson with a leg and the 3,200 relay of Boerema, Jose Flores, Keson and Jonah Sweet put in a time of 8:58.69.
Eastern’s 3,200 relay ran a 9:24.94 for fourth with Wing, Tyndall, Ron Hasenbank and Noah O’Conner and a sixth with 3:56.79 in the 1,600 with Matzen, Mason Perski, Tyndall and Hasenbank.
Mason County Central’s top boys finishers were Quentin Lange jumping 6-0 for first in the high jump; Hunter Sanford, second with a leap of 11-6 in the pole vault; Kaiden Cole, jumping 19-01 in the long jump; and Gradyn Wilson throwing 41-0.5 in the shot put for second and 120-04 in the discus, for fourth place. Central’s relay 400 relay team of Lange, Max Nichols, Kenton Spyker and Cole ran 1:39.20 for a fifth and Max Nichols ran a 16.72 in the 110 hurdles for third.
For the girls, Mason County Eastern’s Payton Haynes was a double winner in the 100 hurdles (17.00) and in the 300 hurdles (53.00 PR) and sophomore Keeli Johnson won the discus with a throw of 84-10.
The Cardinals’ Isabella Gulembo ran a season best 400 in 1:06.23 for a second and Elena Buss was third in the high jump by clearing 4-06 and Kennady Tyler was fifth in the pole vault with a jump of 7-00.
Central’s girls were led by freshman Jaycee Myer with three second place finishes. Myer ran 18.32 in the 100 hurdles, 53.09 PR in the 300 hurdles and second in the high jump (4-08.00 PR). Reaghan Brooks was fourth in the discus with a throw of 81-03, a season record.
Ludington’s middle distance and distance runners fared well with Andersen running a 2:36.42 PR for fourth, Brower for a 5:37.51 for second in the 1,600, Grierson was third in the 1,600 in 5:41.52 and second in the 3,200 in 12:26.10.
In the 1,600 relay, Ludington placed fourth in 4:50.89 with the team of Willis, Burton, Rebecca Weinert and Kylie Sailor. Eastern’s team of Gulembo, Elena Hoopkins, Johnson and Tyler ran a 4:52.15, good for fifth place.
The Orioles’ Theis, a freshman, took two sixth place finishes, running the 800 in 2:44.47, the 1,600 in 5:46.82 and another freshman, Madison Bearup, took sixth in the shot put with a throw of 26-10.5.
“In the girls 300 hurdles, Myers (from MCC) was in the lead with a couple hurdles to go, but Haynes (MCE) gets fired up to the last hurdle and I thought she was going to take it,” said Knizacky. “She’s worked hard on her conditioning and she has been excelling in the last two hurdles and won the race.” The difference between first and second place was less than a second.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Stanton Central Montcalm 87, Big Rapids 76, Morley Stanwood 75, Ludington 74, Mason County Eastern 47.5, Lakeview 38, LeRoy Pine River 37, Muskegon Oakridge 32, Mason County Central 28, Vestaburg 13, Reed City 11, Holton 5.5, Hesperia 3.
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Ludington 127, Reed City 118, Big Rapids 52.5, Mason County Eastern 52, Mason County Central 48, Muskegon Oakridge 38, Lakeview 34.5, Stanton Central Montcalm 30, Morley Stanwood 16, Vestaburg 8, LeRoy Pine River 3.