Ludington’s boys basketball team jumped out to a 20-2 lead in a Lakes 8 Activities contest with Orchard View and used its defensive pressure and shared offense to take the win Friday at Hawley Gymnasium, 70-39.

The Orioles (9-6, 8-0 Lakes 8) celebrated Parent’s Night prior to the 101st meeting between Ludington and Orchard View (3-11, 1-7 Lakes 8). The series began in the 1970-71 season and with the win, Ludington leads the series 80-21.

When the Orioles and Cardinals met earlier in the season, the Orioles had a hard-fought victory, 75-63.

Senior Peyton LaCombe had 13 of the 20 points in the first quarter, igniting the crowd when he slammed down a dunk on two separate occasions in that quarter. LaCombe left the game in the second quarter with an injury and did not return.

David Shillinger led all scorers with 16 points. LaCombe had 13, Levi Laman and Matthew Westhouse were each good for 10 and Dylan Eaton hit on three 3-point shots for nine points.

Orchard View was led by senior Darius Williams with 12 points and sophomore BJ Sewell with 10.

“That’s a team, at Orchard View earlier in the year, we are down by a couple points in the third quarter. For a team that can really spread the floor and shoot the ball and have a four-year starter at the point guard in the (Darius) Williams kid, we did a pretty good job defensively controlling them tonight,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank.

“We did as good a job as we’ve done this year sharing the ball on the offensive end. That has a lot of positives to it,” Shank said. “When the ball is shared, it’s a lot easier for five guys to put everything they have in to the defensive end, and we got a lot of great looks at the basket tonight because of that sharing the ball. We established an inside presence, and we had offensive balance which is something pretty important for us, important for anybody, really.”

The Orioles had a few opportunities to display good sportsmanship in the game and Shank gave credit to the parents.

“That says a lot about their parents,” he said. “We have a lot of good kids with good character, and I thought they did a good job celebrating their parents tonight with how hard they played and how together they played. How they played with sportsmanship and (being) classy says a lot about their parents.”

Ludington has a week off, playing next Friday at Muskegon Catholic.

ORCHARD VIEW (39)

Williams 4 4-6 12, S.Oakes 2 1-2 5, McAlisder 2 0-0 5, Watson 1 0-0 2, Sewell 4 0-0 10, D.Oakes 1 0-0 3, Franklin 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 5-8 39.

LUDINGTON (70)

Anthes 0 2-2 2, Shillinger 6 3-3 16, Laman 3 4-7 10, Hackert 1 2-2 5, Gilchrist 1 2-2 4, Eaton 3 0-0 9, LaCombe 6 1-1 13, Harvey 0 1-2 1, Westhouse 5 0-0 10. Totals: 25 15-19 70.

Orchard View;2;13;10;14—;39

Ludington;20;18;22;10—;70

3-point goals—Orchard View (4): Sewell 2, McAllister, Oakes. Ludington (5): Shillinger, Eaton 3, Hackert. Total fouls—Orchard View 21, Ludington 12. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Ludington 51, Orchard View 30. Ludington JV scoring—Stidham 9, Bentz 6, Ramirez 22, Killips 4, Hackert 2, Richardson 8.