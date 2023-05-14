MOUNT PLEASANT — Ludington's golf team wrapped up a two-day tournament at the Oiler Invitational Saturday in Ludington.
The team shot a 391 on the second day of the tournament.
Freshman Alec Rodenbeck and junior Reece Ward played in both rounds. Rodenbeck finished tied for 21st overall by shooting 169 and Ward finished 55th with a 196.
Seniors Ryan Millspaugh, Nate Wagner and Trey Forfinski all did not start on Friday but each played Saturday. They substituted in for Brayden Feyers, Mark Flanery and David Reisterer.
Haslett was the champion with a two-day score of 643. Medalist honors went to Alma's Jeffrey Sager with a two-day total of 141.
Haslett won the tournament with a 643 overall, and senior Jeffrey Sager of Alma had the best individual score with a 141. He shot a 69 in round two.
Ludington will compete in the WMC Meet at Whitehall on Monday. The event begins at 3:30 p.m.