SHEPHERD — The Ludington boys cross country team took 10th in the Blue Varsity division at the Shepherd Bluejay Invitational on Saturday.
St. Johns won the meet with 62. Ludington had 283 points and was led by Trey Keson who recorded a time of 18:15.4.
Ludington’s girls team ran with only four runners on Saturday and therefore could not compete in the overall team standings. Leading the way for the girls was Nadia Grierson, who ran a time of 21:36.3.
Shepherd won the girls overall meet with 71, followed by Owosso with 94, and in third place, Cadillac with 109.
Ludington cross country runs again at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, at the Lakes 8 Activities Conference Jamboree in Orchard View.
LUDINGTON INDIVIDUAL BOYS: 32-Trey Keson, 18:15.4; 48-David Reisterer, 18:49.4; 54-nevin Slater, 18:59.6; 74- Will Siegert, 19:58.4; 75-Curtis Fuller, 20:00.4; 77-Keese Villarreal, 20:03.6; 87-Jack Jubar; 20:59.8.
LUDINGTON INDIVIDUAL GIRLS: 21- Nadia Grierson, 21:36.3; 27- MacKenzie Keillor, 21:49.8; 46-Olivia Andersen, 22:52.2; 64-Anna Burton, 23:29.0.