PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — A group of young Ludington cross country runners continue to get stronger in meet competition, as shown on Thursday at the Leanna Wolf Geers Invite hosted by Mason County Central held at the Mason County Fairgrounds.
The top seven runners on the girls team consist of four freshman and three sophomores, with two of those runners placing in the top six.
The girls team was led by Autumn Brower in fifth place, Nadia Grierson in sixth place and Summer Brower in 11th.
The Oriole boys cross country team finished fifth. The team was led by Nevin Slater in 19th place, Evan Bennett in 21st and David Reisterer in 23rd.
Next up for the Orioles is the Ludington Invite at 9 a.m. on, Saturday, Sept. 18 at West Shore Community College.