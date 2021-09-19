VICTORY TWP. — The Ludington Invitational was held at West Shore Community College on Saturday and Ludington cross country coach Jim Keillor reported the "girls won the invite with some great performances from freshman Nadia Grierson finishing third, Olivia Anderson with her season record in fourth and Mackenzie Keillor in sixth."

"The boys were fourth led by Trey Keson in 11th who ran well after being off most of the week with a cold," Jim Keillor said. "Nevin Slater ran to his season record 19:10 for 19th and David Reisterer was 25th."

The Ludington Invitational was run in two divisions, with Ludington in the larger school division, but the overall results and times are reported with both divisions combined.

"We hope to get everyone healthy for the first Conference meet on Tuesday at Muskegon Catholic," Keillor said.

Pentwater coach Erika Fatura was happy with her team's performance Saturday morning, too.

"We had an awesome day," she said. "Every single one of my athletes took home a medal. We were super-proud. It was nice, with a tough course, to see one personal record and three season-bests. We are seeing a ton of improvement."

Ludington and Manistee both run at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the first Lakes 8 Jamboree at Western Michigan Christian. Pentwater runs Wednesday at a Western Michigan D League jamboree at Mason County Eastern.

GIRLS OVERALL RESULTS: Frankfort 18, Ludington 41, White Cloud 46, Manistee 53, Traverse City Central 55, Pentwater 56, Fremont 99, Orchard View 125.

LUDINGTON: 3-Nadia Grierson, 22:06.40; 4-Olivia Andersen, 22:11.70; 6-Mackenzie Keillor, 22:33.90; 17-Anna Burton, 24:03.30; 32-Grace Shamel, 26:24.40; 33-Katie Rangel, 26:32:60; 41-Ashley Stowe, 27:42.00; 64-Rebecca Szoboszlay, 31:43.40; 65-Hallie Korendyke, 31:44.60; 66-Elena Otis, 31:44.80; 67-Erin Clancy, 31:47.40; 70-Kasey Wallace, 33:13.10.

MANISTEE: 5-Cecillia Postmas, 22:14.20; 7-Anna Huizinga, 22:40.00; 12-Allie Thomas, 23:51.90; 28-Audrey Huizinga, 25:37.50; 30-Mila Herrimann, 26:12.60; 43-Annika Haag, 28:17.00; 45-Kennedy Miles, 28:38.30; 50-Courtney Haag, 29:32.80; 55-Annie Reynolds, 30:09.30; 69-Helana Beaudrie, 32:39.40.

PENTWATER: 35-Anna VanDuinen, 26:48.60; 39-Emily Schwarz, 27:20.50; 46-Abby Hughes, 28:42.30; 71-Evalena Jeruzal, 33:18.10; 73-Ireland Breitner, 33:43.30; 75-Mackenna Hasil, 39:31.30.

BOYS OVERALL RESULTS: Fremont 25, White Cloud 27, Frankfort 34, Traverse City Central 52, Manistee 67, Pentwater 71, Ludington 83, Orchard View 145.

LUDINGTON: 11-Trey Keson, 18:52.30; 19-Nevin Slater, 19:10:60; 25-David Reisterer, 19:38.70; 38-Keese Villarreal, 20:32.30; 39-Will Siegert, 20:44.70; 65-Hayden Madi, 24:07.60; 67-Aidan Forrester, 25:02.00; 69-Aidan deMorrow, 25;47.90; 70-Aleksander deMorrow, 26:05.80.

MANISTEE: 4-Caiden Cudney, 18:24.90; 7-Jack O'Donnell, 18:44.00; 28-Trevor Adamczak, 19:41.60; 31-Jordan Fink, 20:23.00; 32-Jacob Lindeman, 20:23.20; 37-Greyson Hoeflinger, 20:32.10; 40-Elliot Hoeflinger, 20:48.50; 41-Drew Mendians, 20:52.40; 42-Austen Halcome, 20:55.00, 50-Seth Thompson, 21:56.50; 71-Vincent Wang, 26:26.70; 74-Ajae Gouker, 26:54.40; 77-Miles Bednarczyk, 34:37.80; 78-Darren Guzikowski, 34:45.60.

PENTWATER: 21-Abe VanDuinen, 19:20.10; 35-Mitchel Daniels, 20:27.50; 68-Eli Powers, 25:39.50; 72-Shane Roberts, 26:30.60; 75- Jack Roberts, 30:25.50.