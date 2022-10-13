MANISTEE — Ludington cross country teams had a banner day on Thursday when they ran at the Manistee Chris Grabowski Memorial Invitational held at Manistee High School, with the girls team winning the invitational and the boys placing second.

Ludington girls placed first with 39 points, well ahead of second place team, Grand Traverse Academy with 100 points and Manistee was third with 114.

Winning the boys race was Reed City with 39 points, Ludington was second with 87 points and Mason County Eastern scored 92, good for third.

Manistee junior Cecilia Postma took first in the girls race, posting a 20:21.66. Nadia Grierson was Ludington’s top finisher, placing third with a time of 21:03.01. Mason County Eastern’s top place was sophomore Lucy Shoup, running a 21:06.75 and Adison Thorne came across the finish line first for Mason County Central, clocking a 23:27.04.

Reed City took the top three places in the boys race, followed by senior Cardinal Nathan Wing placing fourth in a time of 17:45.79. Jose Flores led the Orioles in a time of 17:54.76, Gavin Shirey was Central’s top finisher, running an 18:49.55. Manistee junior Luke Senters was 20th, running an 18:55.10.

“Cold and windy but fortunately the rain held off. Our kids had fun running against the local teams. With all the different conferences and meets around, we don’t get a chance to compete against our neighboring schools,” said Ludington coach Jim Keillor. “As a coach, I enjoyed watching how talented the kids in our county are.”

The girls team had some girls out sick while others were nursing injuries, so the Orioles had a bit of a different game plan.

“They had their own ‘race plan’ for the meet. They ran it by me, and I left it up to them. It went well,” Keillor said.

“They did good,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “Luke (Niedzielski), our No. 2 runner didn’t run. Without having my No. 2 out there, I was pretty pleased.

“Both squads did pretty good.”

“We hadn’t run at the Manistee meet in something like seven years,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “It was a challenging course, but it’s a good cross country course.

“With the boys, we used a little strategy. We had Abie (VanDuinen) pace with Bode Powell. We’re trying to figure out some strategies and pick up our sixth and seventh runners.”

Mason County Central is back on the course on today when it travels to Saginaw Valley State University for an invitational. Ludington, Pentwater and Mason County Eastern run again on Saturday when they travel to Hart for the Sole Invite.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS: Ludington 39, Grand Traverse Academy 100, Manistee 114, Manton 120, Frankfort 127, Mason County Eastern 127, Reed City 134, Grand Rapids Union 202, Lake City 228, White Cloud 235, Mason County Central 266, Pentwater 324.

LUDINGTON GIRLS: 3-Nadia Grierson, 21:03.01. 5-Summer Brower, 21:09.41. 8-Christina Theis — 21:47.76. 10-Autumn Brower, 22:01.71. 13-Olivia Andersen, 22:23.80. 15-Mackenzie Keillor, 22:39.96. 48-Sophia Grierson, 25:45.29. 54-Rebecca Weinert, 26:07.11. 71-Alba Fernandez, 28:30.08. 76-Ayla King, 29:08.47. 77-Rebecca Szoboszlay, 29:11.63. 87-Genevieve Lux, 32:21.80.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN GIRLS: 4-Lucy Shoup, 21:06.75. 11-Lauren Niedzielski, 22:10.34. 19-Olivia Wing, 23:05.65. 42-Elena Hopkins, 25:11.97. 51-Chloe Ninon Treguier, 25:49.85. 58-Angela Ramiro Puebla, 26:31.20. 83-Grace Kidd, 30:14.43.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL GIRLS: 24-Adison Thorne, 23:27.04. 50-Mallory Miller, 25:48.89. 62-Jayden Baker, 26:56.52. 67-Nyvaeh Wendt, 27:10.74. 68-Ava Brooks, 27:12.12. 70-Eva Hradel, 27:13.82. 89-Marissa Quillan, 33:54.58.

MANISTEE GIRLS: 1-Cecilia Postma, 20:21.66. 21-Georgia Haag, 23:13.82. 28-Magdalena Herberger, 24:11.54. 30-Kate Somsel, 24:20.22. 34-Alayna Edmondson, 24:35.18. 52-Abbie Robinson, 25:51.23. 61-Evelyn Koller, 26:55.57. 72-Clear Wang, 28:38.46. 88-Bianca Racito, 33:45.30.

PENTWATER GIRLS: 46-Isabel Lopez, 25:40.50. 59-Lauren Davis, 26:34.11. 69-Abby Hughes, 27:12.91. 81-Evalena Jeruzal, 29:28.29. 85-Ireland Breitner, 30:46.96. 92-Mackenna Hasil, 35:54.25.

BOYS TEAM RESULTS: Reed City 39, Ludington 87, Mason County Eastern 92, White Cloud 103, Frankfort 119, Lake City 170, Manistee 206, Grand Traverse Academy 227, Grand Rapids Union 238, Pentwater 240, Mason County Central 255, Hesperia 321.

LUDINGTON BOYS: 5-Jose Flores, 17:54.76. 6-Trey Keson, 17:59.34. 13-David Reisterer, 18:25.36. 26-Nevin Slater, 19:10.74. 44-Jack Jubar, 20:16.95. 48-Isaiah Boerema, 20:29.45. 54-Curtis Fuller, 20:44.04. 78-Kai Dila, 22:19.31. 92-Aidan Forrester, 24:12.04. 93-Aleksander deMorrow, 24:24.31. 102-Owen Forrester, 25:42.92. 104: Noah Dillehay, 25:44.55. 105-Dylan Sniegowski, 25:46.92.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN BOYS: 4-Nathan Wing, 17:45.79. 15-Alex Tyndall, 18:38.54. 22-Peter Hybza, 19:04.54. 30-Clay Shoup, 19:33.02. 32-Henry Malburg, 19:37.17. 43-Ron Hasenbank, 20:16.18. 55-Dakota Matzen, 20:45.61. 101-Mason Perski, 25:07:37.

MANISTEE BOYS: 20-Luke Senters, 18:55.10. 37-Kaden Worch, 20:03.72. 49-Ethan Edmondson, 20:35.96. 56-Elliot Hoeflinger, 20:48.46. 61-Benjamin Ceplina, 21:12.94. 70-Christian Schramski, 21:46.70. 74-Tug Thuemmel, 22:03.51. 82-Ajae Gouker, 22:39.42. 85-Austin Benitez, 22:52.14. 106-Vincent Wang, 26:11.19.

PENTWATER BOYS: 25-Mitchel Daniels, 19:10.74. 46-Wyatt Roberts, 20:24.06. 57-James Davis, 220:56.44. 65-Ben Merten, 21:35.05. 67-Bode Powell, 21:39.04. 68-Abe VanDuinen, 21:39.28.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL BOYS: 19-Gavin Shirey, 18:49.55. 24-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 19:08.35. 77-Asher Johnson 22:18.05. 79=Trey Johnson, 22:31.63. 88: Brayden Figgins-Newton, 23:41.28. 97-Sam Johnson,24:48.68. 107-Jacob Failor, 26:34.26. 110-Ethan Gancarz, 27:22.99.