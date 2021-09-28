SCOTTVILLE — On a fall afternoon when the weather was beautiful and the race was a two mile event instead of a traditional 5K, the results were pleasing to most who ran or attended the Kelder Poured Walls Invitational at the Riverside Park course in Scottville.

“I am happy with everybody and pleased with the runners recognizing the improvement in their times compared to a couple weeks ago in Benzie,” said Mason County Central coach Ed Sanders.

He went on to praise Tyler Thurow, Hunter Sanford and Brady Anes for the good races they ran for the boys team, and Jaden Petersen and Jayden Baker for their finishes in the girls event.

Ludington’s teams went into the races with a plan, and they executed it well, said coach Jim Keillor.

“The plan was to hold back a little the first 400 meters and stay together as long as possible,” he said. “The results show how well it turned out.”

Five of Ludington’s girls were in the top 10 for scoring while the Orioles’ boys finished 17th or better.

Ludington runs next on Saturday at the Blue Jay Invitational in Shepherd. Ludington and Manistee will participate at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 5, in the Lakes 8 Activities Jamboree at Orchard View. And Mason County Central will run at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the West Michigan Conference Jamboree in Whitehall.

GIRLS OVERALL RESULTS: Ludington 30, Manistee 61, Shelby 96, Ravenna 98, Mason County Central 107, Montague 108.

LUDINGTON GIRLS RESULTS: 2-Summer Brower, 13:12.11. 4-Nadia Grierson, 13:20.71. 7-Olivia Andersen, 13:35.65. 8-Mackenzie Keillor, 13:41.37. 9-Anna Burton, 14:36.04. 35-Ashley Stowe, 17:36.62. 40-Elena Otis, 17:56.71. 41-Rebecca Szoboszlay, 18:31.82. 45-Halle Korendyke, 19:16.60. 46-Erin Clancy, 19:25.80. 48-Kasey Wallace, 19:31.58. 55-Genevieve Lux, 21:10.26.

MANISTEE GIRLS RESULTS: 5-Cecilia Postma, 13:24.46. 6-Anna Huizinga, 13:30.24. 12-Audrey Huizinga, 14:58.74. 19-Addy Witkowski, 16:30.23. 21-Courtney Haag, 16:35.47. 22-Kennedy Miles, 16:48.00. 27-Annika Haag, 17:00.05. 38-Annie Reynolds, 17:53.45. 47-Jayna Edmondson, 19:28.38. 52-Helana Beaudrie, 20:33.96.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL GIRLS RESULTS: 11-Jaden Petersen, 14:47.30. 13-Jayden Baker, 15:24.97. 24-Ava Brooks, 16:51.90. 30-Gracie Weinert, 17:21.85, 33-Emily Adams, 17:30.47. 34-Gabby Jensen, 17:33.49. 37-Nyvaeh Wendt, 17:41.13. 39-Mya Sterley, 17:55.05. 51-AshLynRose Kelley, 20:24.00. 54-Alivia Steiger, 21:09.27. 56-Lily Stone, 22:01.39. 56-Sereniti Johnson, 22:01.39.

BOYS OVERALL RESULTS: Ludington 44, Manistee 59, Mason County Central 60, Ravenna 97, Shelby 99.

LUDINGTON BOYS RESULTS: 5-Trey Keson, 11:24.70. 10-David Reisterer, 11:56.38. 12-Nevin Slater, 12:07.56. 14-Evan Bennett, 12:12.56. 17-Will Siegert, 12:24:50, 20-Jack Jubar, 12:38.21. 21-Keese Villarreal, 12:42.36. 25-Curtis Fuller, 12:56.18. 36-Aaron Conger, 13:49.11. 37-Aidan DeMorrow, 13:52.56. 39-Owen Forrester, 14:04.31. 40-Hayden Madl, 14:16.84. 45-Aidan Forrester, 15:12.47. 50-Aleksander DeMorrow, 15:26.22. 52-Owen Shaw, 16:16.80.

MANISTEE BOYS RESULTS: 1-Caiden Cudney, 11:01.97. 7-Abdul Ghennewa, 11:42.80. 15-Trevor Adamczak, 12:14.58. 23-Jacob Lindeman, 12:51.69. 24-Elliot Hoeffinger, 12:55.68. 30-Seth Thompson, 13:08.34. 31-Greyson Hoeffinger, 13:10.70. 33-Austin Benitez, 13:27.52. 41-Max Kinzell, 14:19.27. 43-Tug Thuemmel, 14:55.66. 44-Alec Lampen, 15:09.61. 49- Ajae Gouker, 15:24.76. 51-Vincent Wang, 16:02.62. 55-Miles Bednarczyk 20:17.97. 58-Darren Guzikowski, 21:57.00.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL BOYS RESULTS: 6-Hunter Sanford, 11:29.49. 8-Gavin Shirey, 11:45.83. 16-Brady Anes, 12:20.56. 18-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 12:27.97. 26-Tyler Thurow, 12:56.98. 27-Braylin Thurow, 12:58.34. 47-Asher Johnson, 15:19.12. 48-Brayden Figgins-Newton, 15:22.78. 53-Taiden Kovolski, 17:44.14. 54-Jacob Failor, 17:56.71.