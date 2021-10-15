Just before the start of the football game at Oriole Field on Friday night, a beautiful rainbow formed in the eastern sky. The little bit of drizzle cleared and the sun came out and shone on the Orioles as they started the defense of their home field on parents’ night/senior night.

The Orioles seemed undaunted by Morley Stanwood’s 5-2 record coming in to the game or that the Mohawks won the Central States Activities Association’s Silver Division conference championship. Ludington, instead, dropped the Mohawks, 35-6.

“We had a great week last week preparing for Belding and had a very up-tempo game. The whole theme for the week was to repeat that tenacity and up-tempo to make this a very special night for our seniors,” said Ludington defensive coordinator JP Deines. “Senior night is a very special time as the kids realize it will be the very last time they play on Oriole Field, the last time they will play in front of this crowd.”

Ludington got a spark when it recovered a Morley-Stanwood fumble that was caused by junior Carter Knee and the Orioles took over at the 40 yard line. Six plays later, Stephen Weinert lead the way and opened a path through the line for quarterback Trey Forfinski to follow and score on a 1-yard run. With a successful point after kick by Miles Wilson, Ludington took a 7-0 lead with 5:12 remaining on the clock in the first quarter.

With 1:48 remaining in the first quarter, Trey Forfinski scored again on a quarterback keeper, running 15 yards and with Wilson’s point after kick good, the Orioles led, 14-0.

With 10:11 remaining in the first half, the Orioles added another touchdown when Forfinski pitched the ball to Aiden Gilchrist who carried the ball 40 yards for another touchdown. The point after kick was again good by Wilson and the Orioles held a 21-0 lead.

With only 27 seconds remaining before halftime, Forfinski completed a pass to Nathan Gilchrist for 5 yards for a score. Forfinski caught Gilchrist in full stride and Gilchrist hauled the catch in one-handed.

“The team has focused on playing up instead of playing down,” Deines said. “They are focused on the task at hand and worried just about the next play.”

The fourth quarter was plagued with penalty calls and when the game was nearly over and a shutout was in sight, Morley-Stanwood scored on a pass from Dawson Olsen to Crue Woolworth for 41 yards. The two point conversion attempt was thwarted when Gage Jones tackled Woolworth short of the goal line.

Ludington had 348 yards total offense to Morley-Stanwood’s 263. Rushing yards were very similar with Ludington having 144 and Morley Stanwood 135. Between the two teams, there were a total of 18 penalties for a total of 155 yards.

Forfinski led the Orioles in passing with 6-for-9 passing for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Forfinski also led in rushing with eight attempts for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Aidan Gilchrist had two attempts for 60 yards and one touchdown. Aidan Gilchrist led in receiving on 3 attempts for 192 yard, and one touchdown.

On defense, Levi Laman had seven tackles and Gage Jones added six. Miles Wilson was perfect on extra points with five.

Ludington plays at 7 p.m. next Friday night in the regular season finale in North Muskegon.