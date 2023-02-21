Ludington rode a 27-12 first quarter lead to an 85-61 defeat of Mason County Central in a West Michigan Conference Division cross-over boys basketball game at Hawley Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Mason County Central (14-5) scored first when senior Will Chye hit for a bucket with only 14 seconds elapsed in the game. Fewer than 30 seconds later, Ludington senior Matthew Westhouse scored off an offensive rebound to tie the game 2-2.

A minute later, Westhouse rebounded his own shot twice before being fouled and hit the first of two free throws to put Ludington up 3-2.

The lead changed hands two more times before the Orioles went on a 14-point run to take a 19-4 lead before the Spartans’ Kolden Myer scored to break the three minute and 19 second scoring drought.

“I really felt we came out good in the first couple minutes and then we did exactly what you can’t do, made some lobs against the press and they got some easy pick-sixes…,” said MCC coach Tim Genson. “Then it just kind of snowballed because we went into a stretch where we couldn’t score and couldn’t close the gap.”

The Orioles (17-2) scored four 3-point goals in the first, two in the last two minutes of the quarter and finished the first with a 27-12 lead.

“I was proud of them in the first 10 or 12 minutes of the game. They came out with good energy, shared the ball and were focused,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank.

In the second quarter, Westhouse used his height advantage to pour in nine points to lead the Orioles. Central junior Braylin Thurow hit for two 3-point shots to lead the Spartans with six in the quarter.

“There was recognition of our advantage with Westy (Matthew Westhouse) down low, and we were able to get the ball in to him for several baskets,” said Shank.

Seven different Orioles scored in the third quarter, while seniors Perrone and Chye led the Spartans with eight and six respectively, but the Orioles continued to build a convincing lead, 72-40, by the end of the quarter.

Mason County Central scored 21 points in the final quarter to Ludington’s 13, to cut in to the lead. The Spartans had four different players score 3-point goals in the quarter.

“We had moments of some solid play,” Genson. “The kids never hung their heads and they played right through to the end.”

Ludington had 11 players score to contribute offensively, with Shillinger and Westhouse leading all scorers with 18 points each and Spencer Holmes added 17 points.

Tuesday was senior night and Ludington honored seven seniors and a senior student assistant prior to the game.

“We are blessed with kids who play so many different roles and these kids would get a lot of playing time on a lot of teams,” Shank commented. “It was nice to get them some playing time in the game and reward them for their hard work and dedication.”

Mason County Central was led by Chye with 15, Perrone with 14 and Dakota Sterley with 11.

“I was proud of the way we played in the second half; getting everyone some decent minutes,” Genson said.

The Spartans were led by Myer and Perrone with six rebounds, Chye, Tyler Thurow and Sterley each had four rebounds. Perrone had two assists and Tyler Thurow had three steals.

The rivalry game between the Spartans and the Orioles dates back to the 1915-16 season. Tuesday’s game marked the 97th all-time series game and gave Ludington a three-game win streak in the series, one the Orioles lead 71-26. Ludington has won eight of the last 10 meetings between the two schools and nine of the last 15.

Mason County Central will face off with undefeated Hart on Thursday, in Hart, for a WMC Rivers game. Ludington will be at Manistee in a WMC Lakes match-up.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (61)

Chye 5 4-4 15, T.Thurow 2 0-0 5, Smith 0 0-1 0, B.Thurow 2 0-0 6, Perrone 3 7-7 14, S.Shimel 1 1-2 4, Cole 0 0-1 0, Sterley 5 0-0 11, VanderHaag 2 0-0 4, Myer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 12-15 61.

LUDINGTON (85)

Anthes 3 0-0 7, Holmes 7 0-0 17, Laman 0 2-2 2, Shillinger 6 4-4 18, C.Hackert 3 0-1 7, Gilchrist 2 1-2 5, Jones 1 0-0 2, Ramirez 1 1-2 3, Forfinski 1 0-0 2, Millspaugh 1 1-2 4, Westhouse 7 4-6 18. Totals: 32 13-19 85.

MC Central;12;12;16;21;—;61

Ludington;27;22;23;13;—;85

3-point goals—Mason County Central (7): B.Thurow 2, Perrone, T.Thurow, Chye, S.Shimel, Sterley. Ludington (8): Shillinger 2, Anthes, Holmes 3, Hackert, Millspaugh. Total fouls—Mason County Central 16, Ludington 17. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—Mason County Central: Chye. Ludington: Hackert. JV score—Ludington 47, Mason County Central 46. Ludington scoring—Gronstal 13, Gunsell 10, Peterson 6, Smith 9, Benz 2, Spunar 5, Gamez 2. Central scoring—VanderHaag 9, Norton 4, Lange 7, Huffman 1, Munoz 14, Merz 10, Lopez 1. Freshmen score—Mason County Central 56, Ludington 54. Central scoring—Graham 16, Etchison 2, Bennetts 9, Reed 2, Ruiz 9, Wild 3, Smith 4, Peters 11. Ludington scoring—Kaminski 23, Knoll 3, Sloan 4, Nichols 3, Stidham 1, Scott 14, Shelton 6.