WHITEHALL — Ludington’s baseball team came up against two dynamic baseball teams on Saturday at the East vs. West Tournament at Whitehall and lost both games by scores of 12-0 and 6-1.
“Obviously, we are disappointed with the results and it was a tough day, but we still see this as a positive for our team as we keep working towards our team goals this season,” said Ludington baseball coach Evan Kroeze. “Seeing …Freeland and (Bay City) John Glenn was a great experience for our guys and shows the level we need to strive for.”
The Orioles lost to Freeland in game one, 12-0, and to Bay City John Glenn in game two, 6-1.
“I was extremely happy with the adjustments we made going into the John Glenn game, after a tough first game against Freeland,” Kroeze said.
Hayden Madl pitched 3 2/3 innings in game one, giving up seven hits, four earned runs and four strikeouts in the losing effort.
Stephen Weinert was 1-for-2 with a double.
In game two, Nathan Dillehay took the loss on the mound, pitching 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three hits, three earned runs and one strikeout.
Stephen Weinert was 2-for-3 with a home run, and Dillehay was 2-for-3.