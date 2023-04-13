Ludington played host to Hart in a softball doubleheader on Thursday at the newly renovated Oriole Field softball diamond, dropping game one, 18-12, but ending game two in a 7-7 tie after the game was called for darkness in just four and a half innings.
"Obviously, we hoped to get a win tonight," said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. "But what I liked was that the girls really competed throughout the doubleheader."
Sam Hanson was in the circle for the Orioles, pitching a complete seven innings in game one. Hanson allowed 14 hits, gave up five walks and struck out six.
Sparking the Oriole offense were Jody Meisenheimer with a 3-for-3 performance at the plate and an RBI, Ayiana Rangel with a triple and RBI and a 2-for-4 plate appearance, Taesyah Hendricks with a triple, two RBIs and a 2-for-3 at bat. Sabrina Ramirez drew four walks and scored four runs.
"We put the ball in play more tonight than we have in any of our previous games," Holmes said. "We even hit it hard at times."
Meisenheimer pitched the second game and was again a force at the plate, hitting a triple. She walked five, struck out six and gave up five hits. Brynn Fortner also hit a double in game two.
The Orioles (0-5) will be back on the field on Tuesday when they play host to Montague at 4 p.m. at Oriole Field. Hart will host Holton on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in a WMC Rivers Division clash.