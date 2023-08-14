It was like something out of a movie — just getting a rag-tag group of guys together to play some ball, only to go on a run.
The Ludington Hobbies fast pitch softball team won the Men’s Fast Pitch Class C State Championship last weekend. It’s the team’s second state title and its first since 2020.
The team won a five-game tournament in Holland over three days to take home the title.
“It took forever to win a state title so we know how difficult it is to do this,” said Jim Virden, who played for the team. “So it makes it pretty, pretty sweet to do.”
Ludington Hobbies, sponsored by the hobby store in Ludington of the same name, don’t play in a league, which is something that is pretty unique to them, at least when compared to the other teams they played in that seven-team tournament. The Ludington mens’ fast pitch softball league originally folded in 2010, only to be brought back for a short time in 2018 before the COVID-19 pandemic killed it off for good.
“The other teams we played in these tournaments play regularly,” Virden said. “We’re just kind of a pickup squad, but we have a lot of experience on our team, and we have a lot of good players.”
The tournament started on Friday, with Ludington Hobbies winning in a nailbiter, 6-5, over a team from Grand Rapids sponsored by Priority Mortgage.
“That happened to be our tightest game,” Virden said. “It was kind of a back-and-forth battle.”
Virden wasn’t kidding, as Ludington Hobbies started blowing out their opponents, defeating a team from Benton Harbor, 12-1, and a Midland team, 13-5, to get to the championship round.
“The score (of the Midland game) doesn’t really do it justice,” Virden said. “Really it was kind of a back-and-forth battle and we opened up a bit at the end and pulled away from them.”
They saw that same Midland team in the championship round, but this time things were a bit different. Ludington was down 9-4 entering the fifth inning, but then the bats came alive once again, scoring 12 runs in the bottom of the fifth in an eventual mercy.
“Everyone was hitting,” Virden said. “It’s like we clicked, it’s like we woke up.”
Tim Hansen hit four home runs over the weekend, including two in the championship game. Jake Anderson hit three home runs of his own.
Chad Pleiness pitched 21 of the 23 innings Ludington Hobbies played during their championship run.
“He was really a horse,” Virden said. “He just carried us from that perspective.”
Virden said his favorite part of all of this is the people he gets the play with — a team in which every player grew up in Mason County.
“It’s an awesome experience with a great group of guys,” he said. “Everyone gets along, it’s an even keel group that just loves to play ball.”
Virden added that he would like to thank Ludington Hobbies store owner Brian LeFler for sponsoring the team this season.