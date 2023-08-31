The Ludington football team was on a week-long mission that culminated in a victory at Oriole Field on Thursday, handing Shelby a 55-6 loss, to improve to 23-5 in the all-time series with the Tigers.
The Ludington vs. Shelby series began in 1909, with a 57-year hiatus from 1965 to 2022. With the win on Thursday, the Orioles have a 10-game win streak.
Shelby kicked off to start the game on a night that provided beautiful weather and a nice crowd to support both teams. Quickly, the Orioles scored as senior Daniel Ramirez broke a tackle and pulled a Shelby defender in to the end zone with him.
“Daniel probably had the best night… I was so happy for him,” Ludington Charlie Gunsell said. “There’s not a better kid than Daniel Ramirez. He comes to practice every day and works his tail off. He is a captain for a reason and to see him have a night like that was pretty special.”
The score came with 11:34 still on the clock in the first quarter and senior Jonah Peterson’s point after kick was good for a 7-0 Ludington lead.
The Orioles (1-1) had all week to think about getting back on track and they looked determined to secure a win in Week 2.
Shelby’s first possession of the game ended in a punt by senior Isaiah Garcia and a fair catch by Ludington senior Gage Jones. It took the Orioles nine plays to make their second score of the night on a quarterback keeper.
The Orioles’ sophomore quarterback Cameron Gunsell carried the ball in from the 1-yard line with 6:49 remaining the first quarter. Peterson again was successful on the point after kick and Ludington was in the lead, 14-0.
The Tigers fumbled on the next possession and a third-and-8 when Orioles senior Deric Duncil stripped the ball from the quarterback and the fumble was recovered by junior Dominic Wheaton.
Just four plays later, the Orioles handed off to Jones who carried the ball in from the four yard line for another score. Anderson put up the point after and Ludington led 21-0.
An interception by Ramirez on Ludington’s own 28 with just 1:43 remaining in the first quarter was ran back for a touchdown. The point after was good for a 28-0 lead.
Just a couple of plays in to the second quarter, Shelby was forced to punt again and Ludington’s Jones returned the punt to the 10-yard line. Two plays later the Orioles’ completed a pass from Gunsell to David Shillinger and Ludington was up, 35-0.
The Orioles scored again in the second quarter when Gunsell completed a pass to Jones, who ate up yardage by hitting the sideline and scored with 5:19 to go into halftime with Ludington convincingly in the lead, 42-0.
The Tigers put together a nine play series that looked promising until Oriole junior Maks Flanery intercepted a pass after the football bounced off the intended Shelby receiver.
Four plays later, with the Orioles in a first-and-10 on the 18 yard line, but only 10.8 seconds left in the quarter, Ludington scored a field goal, by Peterson, and held a 45-0 lead.
“There was a little disappointment in our performance last week and that kind of carried over an edge, which it should, and they played at a much higher level as far as execution tonight,” said Gunsell.
Ludington scored again when senior Joe Benz carried the ball in from the nine yard line at 6:25 left in the third quarter to bring the score to 52-0.
The Tigers continued to work on their offensive game, with junior A.J. Melchor carrying the ball often on offense. Shelby put together a 12-play drive that started in the third and carried to the fourth quarter, scoring a touchdown with 8:17 on the clock. With a first-and-3 on the 3 yard line, Melchor carried for Shelby’s first touchdown. The PTK was no good.
“We are rebuilding from the ground up and we’ve had some tough times,” said Shelby coach, Phil Fortier. “Here’s just one more time. We have another hurdle to overcome.”
The final score of the game was a field goal by Peterson with 2:17 remaining in the game.
“We are going to use this film to learn and we are going to get ready for Hart next week,” Fortier commented. “We have Hart at home next week and we are looking forward to that rivalry game.”
Cameron Gunsell was 11-for-17 for 132 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown. Ramirez had three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown and also had nine tackles, and an interception for a touchdown.
Jones had three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown and defensively had 11 tackles. Bentz had three carries for 32 yards and a touchdown and David Shillinger had three catches for 21 yards and a touchdown.
The Orioles face Fremont at home next Friday in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division season opener and Shelby takes on Hart in the Rivers Division.