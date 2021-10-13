Ludington football will celebrate Parent Night and Senior Night on Friday when it suits up against Morley-Stanwood.
On paper, Morley-Stanwood, with its 5-2 overall record, comes into the game as the Central State Activities Association’s Silver Division champion.
But two wins have come as the result of forfeits by the Mohawks’ opponents. They beat Holton, 30-28, and White Cloud, 20-10, and had a blowout of Hesperia two weeks ago, 70-6. The Mohawks are 5-0.
The Orioles bring a 2-5 overall record into the game and finished 1-2 in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference. Ludington enters the contest coming off of a 44-41 overtime heartbreaking defeat to Belding, and several of the teams they have faced this year have been powerhouses.
The crowd was electric last week at Oriole Field, celebrating homecoming and supporting the Orioles, cheering them on throughout the exciting game. Another home crowd like last week and another performance by the Orioles like last week, may just result in a win for Ludington in this first-time ever meeting between the two schools in a football game.
The Orioles and the Mohawks have accumulated a similar number of points for this season. In seven games, the Orioles have scored 117 points and the Mohawks have scored 146. The vast difference comes in the points against category. Ludington has given up 230 points to only 112 by Morley Stanwood thus far this season.