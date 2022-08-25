PETOSKEY — Ludington’s football team scored a 37-31 overtime victory Thursday on the load road at Petoskey.

“That was a special game,” said Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell. “We made a couple blunders in the first half, but made some adjustments in the second half that paid off.”

Aiden Gilchrist scored on second down in overtime for the edge on a 6-yard run — his only carry of the game. The two-point run failed, putting the pressure on the Orioles’ defense to stop the Northmen.

Ludington’s Danny Ramirez halted Petoskey’s Cody Hibbler at the one-yard line on third down in overtime. The Orioles’ defense held to secure the victory.

Ludington scored first at the 8:53 mark in the first quarter when Trey Forfinski ran for 17 yards. Miles Wilson’s kick was good and the Orioles led 7-7. Petoskey answered with a 93-yard kick off return by Hibbler with 8:38 remaining. The point after kick was good.

Ludington responded with a 1-yard touchdown run by Forfinski with 8:06 remaining in the half, but the kick failed. Hibbler struck again, though, with the ensuing kick return of 84 yards for the score. Petoskey missed the point after.

With the clock down to 3:25 in the first half, Petoskey ran for a 3-yard score. The kick, again failed, but the Northmen were ahead, 19-13.

With the clock running out on the first half, Ludington quarterback Chase Hackert completed a pass to Levi Laman for a touchdown. The kick failed, though, making the score 19-19 at halftime.

The Orioles scored in the third quarter with 3:23 remaining when Hackert broke free and ran for 39 yards. The two point conversion attempt was no good and Ludington took the lead 25-19.

The fourth quarter started with the Orioles hot as Hackert scored again on a 6-yard run with 11:57 remaining in the final quarter. The two-point passwas not successful, but the Orioles were ahead, 31-19.

Petoskey quickly scored on a 41-yard pass. Ludington’s Cole Johnson blocked the point after kick for a 31-25 Ludington lead.

With 1:03 remaining in the game, Petoskey scored on a 9-yard run, but missed the point after kick and regulation ended with a 31-31 tie.

Ludington amassed 492 yards of total offense, 213 of which through the air and 279 on the ground. The Orioles limited the Northmen to 291 yards of total offense, 140 passing and 151 rushing.

Ludington owned the time of possession at 32 minutes, 36 seconds to Petoskey’s 14:29.

Hackert finished 17-of-28 passing for 213 yards with the touchdown to Laman. He also threw three interceptions. Gage Jones led the receivers with five catches for 51 yards. Aidan Gilchrist had four catches for 106 yards, and Laman had four catches for 23 yards.

Forfinski led the rushing attack with 181 yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns. Hackert had 102 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns. Aidan Gilchrist scored on his only carry, and that was in overtime.

Laman led the defense with nine tackles. Forfinski had five tackles and an interception.

Ludington plays its next game on the road at Shelby in a non-conference game.