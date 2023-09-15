They had them on the ropes — multiple times, in fact. But in the end, the Orioles just couldn’t finish the job.
In just the fourth meeting between the two schools, the Ludington football team lost to Oakridge, 29-21, on Friday at Oriole Field.
It was the third loss for the Orioles in the series.
After Oakridge was scoreless on its first drive, the Orioles drove down the field and scored, capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Cameron Gunsell to make it 7-0 early.
They weren’t done there. The Eagles fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Orioles recovered.
Gunsell led the team down the field again and capped off another scoring drive by leaping over the pile at the goal line for the score to make it 14-0.
The Eagles responded with a touchdown drive of its own to get on the board.
At the end of the first half, Ludington had the ball at the Oakridge 3-yard line with two seconds left. Coach Charlie Gunsell opted to go for it, but the Oakridge defense stuffed them.
“We knew were going to get the ball to start the second half,” coach Charlie Gunsell said. “And we had had a lot of success with that particular set. We thought we could get behind our bigs, and we pride ourselves on our offensive line, so we gave them an opportunity... Oakridge just made a play.”
It was 14-7 at the half.
Cameron Gunsell completed a pass to Joe Benz to open the second half, who took it 52 yards down to the Oakridge 9-yard line. This set up another touchdown run by Gunsell, this one from five yards outs.
He would finish with 32 carries for 170 yards and three touchdowns on the night.
The Eagles wouldn’t go down without a fight. They responded with a long drive of their own, capped off by a 21-yard touchdown run by Bryson Stephenson to make it 21-14.
A scoreless drive and a bad punt later, Oakridge was in the end zone again. Trever Jones would take it 54 yards to the house on the very first play of the ensuing drive to tie the game at 21.
Gunsell took it 42 yards down the Oakridge 18 on the second play of Ludington’s next drive.
As the fourth quarter began, the Orioles were in familiar situation — 4th-and-2 from the 10-yard line. Charlie Gunsell again opted to go for it.
Cameron Gunsell was sacked to turn the ball over on downs.
“We were not showing the ability to stop them,” Gunsell said. “If we would have kicked, our thought process was ‘they’re just going to come back and score,’ because we hadn’t slowed them down at all in the second half.”
On the next drive, Oakridge tried a halfback pass, but it was picked off by Benz at midfield. Unfortunately for the Orioles, they went three-and-out on the ensuing drive.
Ludington self-destructed defensively on the Eagles’ next drive. An offsides and unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the same play set up another touchdown run by Jones as Oakridge took a 29-21 lead after a two-point conversion with 3:14 to go.
“Kids are kids,” Gunsell said. “They’re emotional...you just got to be smart and play with composure when things are starting to slip on us a little bit.”
The Orioles got a couple of first downs before being faced with a 4th-and-10 at their own 46. Cameron Gunsell found Gage Jones for the first down to keep the drive alive.
Ludington continued to drive down the field. Faced with 4th-and-eight at the Oakridge 13, Gunsell’s pass to David Shllinger was incomplete to seal the Orioles’ fate.
“We couldn’t throw the knockout punch,” Charlie Gunsell said. “We had some opportunities, but they stopped us every time.”
Jones had five catches for 55 yards and Shillinger had three catches for 32 yards, as well as 10 carries for 74 yards on the ground.
The Orioles fall to 2-2 on the season and 1-1 in conference play ahead of final leg of the season where they play four of their last five games on the road.
“I’m excited,” Gunsell said. “Tonight was a hell of a football game. That’s a great high school football game that we came up short on, and we’re going to get into another one next week.”
Ludington will be at Montague next Friday at 7 p.m.