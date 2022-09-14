Muskegon Oakridge has a storied football program, playing at a successful level year after year and ironically, it is that success that has the Ludington Orioles excited about facing a good football team on Friday.

The Orioles are heading to Oakridge for the challenge of meeting another unbeaten conference team for a measure of who will walk away with early bragging rights in the West Michigan Lakes.

Oakridge (3-0, 1-0 WMC Lakes) beat Sparta, 30-14, Muskegon Catholic, 20-14 and Manistee, 46-19, while Ludington (3-0, 1-0 WMC Lakes) beat Petoskey in a 37-31 overtime thriller; Shelby, 55-7; and Fremont, 7-0.

The Associated Press high school football rankings have both teams ranked in the top 10. Ludington is ranked seventh in Division Four and Oakridge is ranked fifth in Division Five.

Gunsell is unphased by the ranking.

“I think zero,” he said. “It is fun for the kids, fans and parents. My thought is that we will find out where we stand on Friday, not from any rankings.”

That leads to just what kind of program the Eagles have.

“Oakridge is a completely different animal than anyone we have faced,” said Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell. “They have good coaching and good athletes. They do some things we have not seen yet.”

This is Ludington’s fifth week on the road, if you count the scrimmage they had prior to the season. This will be a tremendous test, playing four games on the road and playing Oakridge.

Ludington expects to see more pressure from Oakridge’s defense.

“They come off the edges incredibly hard. They have really good athletes and they want you to play within the hash marks, to make you play inside,” said Gunsell.

“On offense, they are very diverse. They have the ability to throw and run at a higher level. They have a talented tailback and quarterback. It doesn’t take long if you show them the same thing for them to pick you apart,” commented Gunsell.

Defensively, Gunsell thought the Orioles were phenomenal last week and adds, “We need to multiply that multiple times against Oakridge. We will be asking the defense to do even more so we can provide some different looks to Oakridge.”

Offensively, the Orioles put up just seven points last week, compared to the 55 the week before. According to Gunsell, quarterback Chase Hackert never turns down a challenge and he will not be phased by the pressure. That is an advantage for the Orioles, as they will see pressure from the Eagles on Friday, and lots of it.

The game start time is 7 p.m. at Oakridge in Muskegon.