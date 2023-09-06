The Ludington football team will return to Oriole Field for a game against Fremont on Friday.
Last season, the Orioles went down to Fremont and escaped with a 7-0 victory. The Packers played the Orioles extremely tough.
“Fremont is incredibly, incredibly big, incredibly strong, fundamentally sound football team,” Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell said. “So it’s gonna be a great game at Oriole Field Friday.”
Gunsell described Fremont as a “power football team” offensively.
“They want to grind you. They want to utilize those big offensive linemen,” Gunsell said. “Defensively this week, the emphasis has been getting more people involved in stopping the run game, because if you don’t stop them, they’ll never stop running.”
Gunsell said the team sustained a few minor injuries in practice this week, but expects to be fully healthy Friday night. He’s also hoping Luke Hackert, who injured his shoulder in Week 1, can at least play some offense.
“We had real physical practice on Tuesday,” he said. “I just feel it’s important that we continue to try to work on the fundamentals, but in doing so, we got a couple of kids dinged this week — more so in our skill positions. Thankfully we have some depth there.”
Fremont offensive tackle and defensive end Andrew Steger is an Eastern Michigan commit, and had several other Division I offers. Gunsell said his team is excited for the challenge of facing him.
“They’ve had a little extra juice this week,” he said. “I’m expecting big things out of those guys.”
The game will kick off at 7 p.m.