Ludington football now knows the first step in a journey to Ford Field begins with the Fruitport Trojans on Friday, and they are thrilled to be playing in week 10 of the football season.

“We knew we would likely be in the No. 3 spot in the district with Whitehall, Big Rapids and Fruitport,” said Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell. “We are familiar with Fruitport and will be watching film over the next couple days to get ready to play them.”

Gunsell sees Fruitport as a very talented football team with an explosive offense. They are a part of the Ottawa-Kent Conference’s Blue Division and are co-champs with Grand Rapids West Catholic with a 7-2 overall record in 2022.

The Orioles last played Fruitport in football in 2015 when both schools were in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference. They also were league foes in the Western Waterways and Seaway conferences.

Fruitport is coming off a victory over Holland Christian, 52-21, Friday night.

The other two teams in the district are Whitehall and Big Rapids. The Vikings are 9-0, champions of the West Michigan Conference’s Lakes Division and will pair up with the Cardinals who are 7-2 and played in the Central State Activities Association’s Gold Division.

Five of the seven football teams in the WMC Lakes received berths in the play-offs, and Ludington is one of those teams. Also in are Manistee, Oakridge and Montague

“We are excited to go back to practice and prepare to play on Friday,” Gunsell said.

The game with Fruitport starts at 7 p.m., this coming Friday at Fruitport. The winner of the game will advance to play the winner of the Whitehall/Big Rapids game.

Tickets are available online only at starting at 2 p.m., Monday, on www.gofan.co. Search for Fruitport when purchasing tickets. Tickets will be $7 each.