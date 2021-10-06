In a week filled with homecoming activities, coach Charlie Gunsell says the team’s focus has been good as it also is preparing for the game itself, a 7 p.m., Friday night contest against Belding at Oriole Field.

“We encourage them to be a part of the extra-curricular activities of homecoming, but we also remind them they are preparing for a football game on Friday,” said Gunsell.

The game is a first-ever meeting in football between these two teams.

This week’s opponent sounds eerily like several others the Orioles have faced this season; big and strong.

Belding is coming off two straight weeks of overtime losses to quality football teams.

Last week’s loss came at the hands of undefeated Comstock Park and the week before was an overtime loss to Sparta.

“This is a tremendous test,” Gunsell said.

Belding has a big, strong offensive line. They are a Wing-T football team. Their secondary runs well and they have multiple threats in their running backs.

Gunsell indicated Belding runs an odd front defense, something the Orioles saw just last week in their loss to Whitehall.

Again this week, Ludington was unable to field a junior varsity team as a result of players out and so the varsity will take advantage of the players from the JV. it is likely a few of these players will see some playing time Friday night and be given some varsity experience in the process.

Gunsell says he is, “seeing glimpses of what we can be.” He is excited about the future of the program and how hard all the players are working to improve.

He added that he sees improvements in the special teams as well.

Unfortunately, untimely errors have cost the Orioles dearly this season. Stringing together plays without those errors will be the ticket to success against Belding.

Ludington has faced some very talented football teams and individual players from those teams. Gunsell added one of the keys to success on Friday is the ability of the Orioles to “rally to the football defensively as one player cannot pull down players of such high caliber.”

To defeat the Black Knights, the Orioles will have to put together a special performance. They will need to get off to a quick start and use their athleticism to be athletic on the football field.

Gunsell speaks highly of his players and their ability to focus throughout the week. He knows the coaching staff only have three weeks left with these players and so “they want to take advantage of every second we have with them.” The Orioles have 13 seniors on the football squad this year.