Ludington’s football team is coming off a great win last Friday night against undefeated Muskegon Heights.

This week’s opponent, Whitehall, is coming off three straight wins with a total scoring differential of 143-0. Ludington will try to change that scoreless streak Whitehall is building when it travels to Whitehall for a 7 p.m. game on Friday.

“Whitehall has big, physically strong kids,” said Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell. “This will be a great test for us.”

Ludington (2-3) has been busy preparing for the odd front offense they anticipate seeing on Friday. This type of offense requires changing some blocking schemes.

Gunsell shared that, like last week, his team is a little bothered by illness and some players will be missing on Friday. One of the players, Mitchell Sanborn, is a starter for the Orioles, but he broke his hand in the game last week and will not dress this week.

“We have the next-man mentality,” he said. “When illness and injuries occur, we put the next man in and prepare them as well as we can to be successful.”

Ludington was unable to field a junior varsity team this week because of illness. Gunsell indicated it has been a long time since that has happened.

Ludington is averaging 15.2 points per game and Whitehall (4-1) is averaging 37.8 points per game.

The Ludington coaching staff knows Whitehall is strong. The Vikings have a very talented quarterback, and that their defense is aggressive, but last week the Orioles were faced with similar circumstances.

“We had a great plan and kids did a great job executing the plan (last week). We needed that win,” Gunsell said.

This is the first time the two schools have met in football since 1988, and it will be a bit of a preview of what’s ahead for both schools. Ludington joins the West Michigan Conference next season, and the two schools will once again play a series that is nearly even. Ludington leads it with 10 wins, eight losses and a tie.