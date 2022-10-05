Ludington’s football team knows they will be facing a “completely different animal” on Friday when they travel to Whitehall to take on the undefeated Vikings.

“Our kids aren’t shying away from this competition. They clearly understand the task ahead,” said Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell.

That task, too, includes a bid at a share of the West Michigan Conference’s Lakes Division championship. The Vikings (6-0, 3-0 WMC Lakes) will have two more league games following Friday’s match-up. Ludington (5-1, 3-1 WMC Lakes) will have one, making a victory critical for the Orioles.

Gunsell, his coaching staff and his players have spent this week focused on themselves, though, and continuing to be solid on defense and working getting better.

“I’ve not seen anything different from the way our team has approached practice this week. We are excited. We relish the opportunity to go play a good football team and see what happens,” Gunsell said.

Whitehall will be big and strong up front and move well. They run and throw at a high level according to Gunsell, who also says the Vikings are well coached. He expects to see a veer option out of a spread look from Whitehall’s offense.

“We need to stay with the plan and try to execute it to the best of our ability,” Gunsell said. “Our senior leadership has been great. We have 13 or 14 seniors who have played a lot of football and the leadership they show is so important to our team.”

The all-time series between Ludington and Whitehall started in 1969 when Ludington defeated Whitehall, 38-22. The two teams played fairly consistently until 1988, when they started a 33-year gap in play that was renewed in 2021 with Whitehall getting the upper hand with a 49-0 win. Ludington currently leads the series 11-9-1.

Gunsell’s advice to his team will be, “stay sharp and when opportunities come you have to take advantage of them and then, just play.”

When the football team travels to Whitehall on Friday they hope to have the support they had last Friday.

“Oriole Field was rockin, what a great showing. It was great for the kids, their parents and the whole community,” added Gunsell. “The band is a big part of the program, and it was great for them to have their time to shine with the show at the end of the game and so many supporting them.”

The football game starts at 7 p.m., Friday, in Whitehall, and then the Orioles return to Oriole Field to finish up at home in the last two games of the 2022 regular season.