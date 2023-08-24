The Ludington football team lost its season opener, 32-14, to Petoskey Thursday night at Oriole Field.
This was the second game of a home-and-home, in which the Orioles defeated the Northmen in overtime, 37-31, in Petoskey.
This was also the first football game on the new field turf at Oriole Field.
“We love it,” Ludington football coach Charlie Gunsell said. “I think we have the best fans. I think we have a great venue here, and it’s just a special place. And they’ve only made it better with the addition of this surface and some of the things they’re doing on the perimeter.”
The Northmen drove down the field to start the game before an incomplete pass on fourth down deep in Orioles territory. Other than that, neither team could muster up anything offensively early on.
The Northmen would eventually strike first in the second quarter, on another fourth down. Quarterback Joseph McCarthy found receiver Seth Marek in the corner of the end zone for the touchdown.
The two connected again on the two-point conversion to make it 8-0 Northmen.
The Orioles would respond with a long drive, capped off by a Cameron Gunsell 1-yard touchdown run to make it 8-7.
After a David Shillinger interception, Ludington had a chance to take the lead before halftime, but a sack and a false start penalty would kill a promising drive. Petoskey led 8-7 at the half.
The Orioles had about 50 seconds following the false start penalty, but they opted to run the clock down and take a shot down the field with about 10 seconds remaining in the half.
“Had we called the timeout earlier and not converted, they would have had about 30 seconds with a quarterback with a big arm and a 6-foot-6 wide receiver that we had trouble matching up with,” Gunsell said. “So the point was to run it down, take a deep shot, and hopefully we could get a ball to bounce our way.”
The Northmen extended their lead right out of the half, with McCarthy and Marek connecting on another touchdown pass, as well as another two-point conversion to make it 16-7.
Ludington tried to respond again, but Gunsell was picked off by Haden Janes. Two plays later, McCarthy found Marek yet again for a 51-yard score.
The two-point conversion was unsuccessful this time around, making it 22-7.
Ludington was in the red zone to start the fourth quarter for one last gasp. On fourth-and-6, Gunsell threw his third interception of the night.
“I think he’s going to be really good,” Charlie Gunsell said. “I think he threw a couple balls tonight that he wished he hadn’t. We forced him into a couple balls. We went for it on the fourth down in the end zone, so he’s trying to fit it in there, but that’s what we told him to do.”
Despite one last 20-yard touchdown pass from Gunsell to Schillinger late in the game, Petoskey took this one, 32-14.
“I think we played really well at times and I think we made a few too many mistakes both offensively and defensively,” Charlie Gunsell said. “And I think we just played a really, really good Petoskey football team. There’s a reason some of those kids are getting recruited to play on Saturdays. They made plays, and they made them at critical times.”
Gunsell said he saw enough in this game to be excited about going forward.
“I’m not discouraged,” he said. “I think I saw enough to believe that we’re going to win football games this year, and I think we’ve got some good players.”
The Northmen evened the all-time series at 13-13. Ludington hosts Shelby in a non-conference game at Oriole Field next Thursday.