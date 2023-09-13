The Ludington football team (2-1) is entering a tough part of its schedule. It plays four consecutive teams that made the MHSAA state playoffs a year ago, beginning with Friday’s night’s game against Oakridge.
The Eagles are off to a surprising 1-2 start in 2023, with a week one win over Sparta before dropping its last two games to Hudsonville Unity Christian and Manistee, respectively.
Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell said despite the slow start, he doesn’t expect Oakridge to go down without a fight.
“Oakridge is still a powerhouse program,” Gunsell said. “And that’s what we expect to see on Friday night up here. So I know they sit at 1-2 right now, but they’re probably the best 1-2 football team in the state. So we expect quite a battle.”
Gunsell said the Orioles are still trying to figure out who they are.
“We’re so early,” he said. “We’re striving to get better at what we do. There’s certainly a focus on what Oakridge does, and then we have to prepare to give ourselves an opportunity to be successful. But we’re still working out the kinks for ourselves on offense and defense.”
Given the Orioles’ schedule coming up, some might call this a must-win game, but Gunsell said every game is a must-win game.
“Whitehall, Montague, Manistee — those are basically three playoff games in a row in our world,” Gunsell said. “We certainly know that now we’re in a stretch where we’re gonna find out what we are. These are all good football teams are all incredibly well coached. So after these next three weeks where we’re going to know what we’re in.”
The Orioles are looking pretty healthy coming into this game. Luke Hackert has been cleared to play on both sides of the ball after suffering in shoulder injury against Petoskey in week one.
Connor Such will be cleared to play as well.
Gunsell did acknowledge the importance of this game.
“It’s a huge game for us,” he said. “We were talking to the kids today about how important it is and how much fun it is to be involved in big games. And this certainly has a big game feel to it, and I’m sure Oriole Field is going to be packed.”
The game will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday.