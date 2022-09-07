A clash of unbeaten schools is ahead Friday night when Ludington heads to Fremont for both schools’ initial game in the West Michigan Conference.

The Orioles (2-0) had a full week of practice to prepare for Fremont and while the Orioles recognize the Packers (2-0) are a big, physically strong football team, they are excited about the game and ready to begin the conference race at 7 p.m., Friday in Fremont.

Ludington and Fremont are both in the WMC’s Lakes Division. Shelby, the Orioles’ opponent last week, is a WMC member, but is in the Rivers Division.

Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell expects the fans will see a contrast in styles between Fremont and the Orioles.

“Fremont is very good defensively. They are big up front and have really good linebackers, especially inside. We expect to see their linebackers run sideline to sideline,” Gunsell said.

Fremont defeated Beaverton, 24-7, in week one and pushed past Hart in week two, winning 22-8.

The Orioles carry an eight-game regular season win streak into Friday’s game with the last game a 20-6 victory in 2021.

Gunsell is excited about the play of quarterback Chase Hackert, who was 8-for-8 passing last week and according to Gunsell, is “playing at a high level and doing everything we are asking him to do.”

The Orioles have some players who were injured and have gotten healthy and will be returning to the lineup this week, making the team even stronger.

“We need to focus on continued growth. Our offensive line may not be as big in size, but they spent time in the weight room, and I think we are strong enough to compete,” Gunsell commented. “We can get better, sharper, faster.”

The Orioles have a whole group of players who want to play defense and want to be out on the field. They know they have to compete Monday through Thursday and perform if they want to play on Friday.

“Our (defensive line) is becoming a handful. There was some concern at the start of the season as to the size of our defensive line, but they have worked hard and they all want to play,” Gunsell added. “We need to be good at taking care of the edges this week.

“We are really excited to play Fremont. Then we travel to Oakridge the following week and then we are home against Montague. This is why we are in this league. You have to play better football every week and you have to be ready every Friday.”

Gunsell, with excitement in his voice, like someone who has been waiting for this day to arrive for a long time, said, “If we are not there, we are getting really close.”