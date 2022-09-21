The Ludington football team will take on West Michigan Lakes opponent Montague at Oriole Field in the first home game of the 2022 season at 7 p.m., Friday, and despite the loss to powerhouse Oakridge last week, the Orioles are excited for the game and the opportunity to bounce back.

Montague (2-2, 1-1 WMC) defeated Spring Lake, 20-17, and Orchard View, 42-6, but lost to Ravenna in week two, 14-7, and to state-ranked Whitehall last week, 60-6.

Ludington (3-1, 1-1 WMC Lakes) defeated Petoskey, 37-31, in overtime, Shelby, 55-7, and Fremont, 7-0, but dropped the game last week to Oakridge, 30-18.

“I was disappointed with the outcome last week, but we did some good things after the first quarter,” said Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell. “We settled down and overall, a lot of good things happened.”

Gunsell says his team and coaching staff are ready to play a home game after being on the road for the first four games of the season. Gunsell says the community has traveled well with the team, but it will be good to be in front of a home crowd.

The crowd will be there to witness a program that historically has done very well, and is very good this season, too.

“We will play a good football team this week. They have a lot of kids who have played a lot of varsity games and they have good coaching,” Gunsell said.

Ludington will try to be more consistent, in the run game especially.

“We have to be able to get our tailbacks touches and opportunities,” Gunsell explained. “We have to be tougher, more physical and play every inch of the field.

“We played as tough as they have all year,” said Gunsell about his players against Oakridge. “I can sense the excitement for this week as they have prepared for Montague.

“Our defense has played well, Levi Laman and Trey Forfinski, and our middle especially,” Gunsell said. “Last week our offense was more ‘big play or bust,’ but we have worked all week on consistency, and we hope to put our best foot forward and play like we we capable of playing.”

Gunsell continues to be thrilled about playing in the expanded West Michigan Conference. He believes the league is a “really good fit for us.”

“Playing in an atmosphere like we did last week going in to Oakridge is a good experience,” he said. “Also, the fact everyone has a junior varsity program is good for us.”

The Orioles dropped out of the top 10 in the Associated Press high school football rankings in Division 4 this week after the loss, but were still receiving votes.