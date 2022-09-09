FREMONT — The Orioles’ first quarter score was all Ludington football needed to defeat the Packers in Fremont on Friday, 7-0, and secure victory in the team’s opening game in the West Michigan Conference.

Ludington’s score came at the 7:38 mark on the clock, when Aiden Gilchrist ran for 13 yards and a touchdown. Miles Wilson’s point after kick was good and the Orioles were out to the early lead, 7-0.

Both teams were nearly as even on the scoreboard as in the total stats.

The Orioles had 49 plays to the Packers’ 42 and had a slight advantage in yards per play, 4.1 to 3.8. Ludington’s total offense was 202 yards to Fremont’s 160 yards and the Packers had possession of the ball for a little over four minutes longer than the Orioles.

“I felt like we did a lot of good things, but we couldn’t convert and lost a few opportunities,” LHS coach Charlie Gunsell said. “I am happy with how we finished the game. Fremont is so much improved and put a lot of pressure on us.”

Outdistancing the Packers (2-1, 0-1 WMC Lakes) in passing/receiving yardage was where the Orioles gained an advantage. Ludington had 66 yards to Fremont’s 32 and the Orioles had an 11.0 to 8.0 yards per pass advantage.

A first down advantage of 15 to eight set the Orioles on an aggressive path in the game.

Quarterback Chase Hackert was 8-for-14 in passing. Leading the Orioles (3-0, 1-0 WMC Lakes) in rushing was Trey Forfinski with 79 yards on 13 carries for a 6.1 average and Hackert with 56 yards on 14 carries for a 4.0 average.

Levi Laman led in receiving, catching three passes for 33 yards, an 11.0 average. Ludington’s defense had three sacks, costing the Packers 21 yards.

“Our linebackers, Levi Laman and Trey Forfinski, were standouts defensively. They played as fine a game as they ever have tonight,” said Gunsell as he praised their efforts.

“This is a historic day for Ludington football,” he added. “We had our first West Michigan Conference game and we had a hard-fought victory.”

The all-time series between the schools began in 1922 when Fremont beat the Orioles, 71-0, but Ludington holds the advantage in the series, 27-16. With the 7-0 victory on Friday, have blanked the Packers eight times. While the series dates back 100 years, the two teams have had gaps in the years they played, the largest being between 1924 and 1948.

They have been opponents in the Seaway, the Western Waterways and the Lakes 8 conferences over the years and now join the West Michigan Conference’s Lakes Division to continue their rivalry.

The Orioles now gear up to play at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, when they hit the road to Muskegon to play Oakridge.