WHITEHALL — The Ludington football team had a hard time slowing down Whitehall on Friday night, losing 49-0 to the Vikings in a non-conference contest.

“Hats off to Whitehall. They have a great program and a great coaching staff. We were physically out-gunned,” said Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell.

The Orioles slipped into a 14-0 deficit by the end of the first quarter. It was 41-0 at the half and Whitehall added one score in the fourth quarter to finish the scoring at 49-0.

The Vikings gained 586 yards in total offense to 142 for the Orioles. Of those 586 yards, 402 of them were rushing yards for an average of 11.2 yards per rush. Whitehall’s Alec Pruett put on quite a show as he racked up 307 yards in 20 rushing attempts and scored two touchdowns in the process.

Levi Laman had 52 yards receiving for a 13.0 average. On defense, Aidan Gilchrist, Daniel Ramirez and Gage Jones led the Orioles with five tackles each.

“The kids kept battling and playing hard, and I am proud of them for that,” Gunsell said. “If we want to be here some day, we have to commit to an off-season program. There is no doubt Whitehall is in the weight room.”

To compete in any capacity against Whitehall, the Orioles needed to be perfect, “not to score even, but to sustain a drive, and we were not able to do that,” explained Gunsell.

Joe Mosqueda played left tackle for the first time and Jace Rasmussen and Charlie Gamble each played a half at right guard, positions they are not used to playing and got a trial-by-fire against a really strong team.

The Orioles will next prepare for Belding coming to Oriole Field on Friday for homecoming and yet again, the Black Knights’ big, physically strong team with a 4-2 overall record.

Belding lost to Comstock Park, 35-34, in overtime on Friday night. Ludington and Belding have a common opponent in Sparta. The Orioles lost to Sparta on Sept. 2 while Belding beat Sparta in overtime.

Homecoming will be held at 7 p.m. at Oriole Field when the Orioles take on Belding.