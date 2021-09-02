The excitement of the home opener at Oriole Field soon began to fade as a powerful Sparta Spartans football team came to town and scored early and often in defeating Ludington in a non-conference contest Thursday, 41-3.

Sparta scored first on a 12-yard run by senior Dylan Turoski at the 8:52 mark and the point after attempt by Bella Vallone was good for a 7-0 Sparta lead.

Ludington got the ball with 8:46 left on the clock, but a six-play drive was cut short by an interception by Sparta’s Samuel Whitmore.

Sparta then put together a six-play drive of its own starting at the 6:26 mark and finished off the run when they scored on a 60-yard pass from Nic Gordon to Nick Schoonmaker. Vallone was successful again on the point after attempt, giving Sparta a 14-0 lead.

The Orioles put together an impressive 12-play drive but could muster only a field goal by junior Miles Wilson at the 9:24 mark of the second quarter, cutting the Sparta lead to 14-3.

LHS coach Charlie Gunsell was happy with the points scored on the field goal. He gave credit to the special teams for putting points on the board and for working hard under the leadership of assistant coach Mic Wilson.

Sparta again scored in the second quarter, only a couple minutes later, when Whitmore ran it in for the score, but the point after by Vallone failed and Sparta built it’s lead to 20-3.

Ludington ran two plays and then Trey Forfinski’s pass intended for Wilson Gunsell was intercepted by Sparta’s Whitmore at the line of scrimmage, and ran it in for an 18-yard score on the pick. With Vallone’s successful point after attempt Sparta had a 27-3 lead over the Orioles with 6:09 on the clock before halftime.

Stephen Weinert had a kick off return of 14 yards, but two plays later the Orioles had a loss on play, followed by an interception by Sparta’s Turoski. Two plays later, the Spartans were scoring again on a 33-yard pass, this time from Gordon to Schoonmaker. The point after attempt was good by Vallone and the score was 41-3, Sparta.

With the score and the Spartans ahead by more than 35, the clock ran because of the score differential for the entire second half.

While the first half belonged to Sparta and its dominant performance, the Orioles were able to keep Sparta scoreless in the second half.

“That second half was the best practice we could have against a quality team,” said coach Gunsell, adding, “We want to play these types of teams so we can get experience and get better.”

Ludington was able to put together a string of plays at the end of the second half, with the crowd cheering them on as they got closer to the goal line, but with a running clock, the Orioles only had one more chance to score and Joe Benz was taken down for a loss at the 15-yard line as the clock expired. Benz put on a running show with a number of carries in the fourth quarter.

“We ran into a buzzsaw tonight. They were a bigger, stronger team,” Gunsell said. “We had no answers tonight for that kind of strength.”

Turnovers hurt the Orioles as well. The three interceptions and the inability to finish plays cost them points.

According to Gunsell, this is the type of game that you “live and learn” from. To get better the Orioles must play this level of strong competition.

When asked about next Friday’s game at Manistee, Gunsell said, “It is a great atmosphere up there, a great rivalry, and we are excited to get up there. We will take the valuable lessons we learned from the game tonight and apply what we can to the game against Manistee.”

The Orioles play at 7 p.m. Friday at Manistee.