FRUITPORT — Ludington seized momentum early in its MHSAA Division 4 playoff game at Fruitport, but the Trojans took control by halftime on the way to a 54-28 Trojans victory at Doc Pierce Field in Fruitport.

“Obviously this isn’t how we wanted it to end but this group has nothing to hang their head on,” Gunsell commented. “They are special to me and they are special to our program and they have just done everything right and that is why we are in the playoffs.”

The Orioles looked poised to fight for the victory early when they recovered an onside kick in the opening kickoff and scored with 8:58 remaining in the first quarter on a pass from Chase Hackert to Aidan Gilchrist on a 22-yard strike. The point after kick was good by Miles Wilson and the Orioles found themselves up, 7-0.

On the Trojans next scoring drive, with a second and 10 at the 40-yard line, senior Collin Jolman tossed the ball to senior Paschal Jolman, who ran the sideline and busted a tackle and was finally taken down at the Orioles 8-yard line.

On second-and-7 on the 7-yard line, Fruitport’s Bobby Canfield cut outside and ran into the end zone untouched. The Trojans attempted a two-point conversion on a successful run by Collin Jolman and Fruitport had the lead, 8-7, with the clock at 7:44 in the first quarter.

Fruitport went for a squib kick on the kickoff, one that bounced several times and Fruitport’s Nash Cooper pulled it in at the 35 yard line and at 7:41 on the clock, the Trojans had the ball back.

Ludington’s defense held Fruitport on the next series and the Orioles took over on downs at the 5:56 mark. After two complete passes for yardage, the Orioles were on the five-yard line with first-and-goal in sight. Quarterback Chase Hackert faked a hand-off and carried the ball in untouched for a touchdown. Wilson’s point after kick was good and the Orioles were back on top, 14-8.

On the kickoff, the Orioles nearly recovered the onside kick, but Fruitport was able to control the ball and they started with the ball on the Trojans’ 32 yard-line. On second-and-9, Paschal Jolman carried the ball 52 yards for a Fruitport touchdown with 2:47 remaining in the first quarter. The Trojans again attempted a two-point conversion and were successful on a run by Collin Jolman, the score was 16-14 and Fruitport had regained the lead.{/div}

The second quarter began with Fruitport on the 36-yard line on a third down and three. Nash Cooper carried the ball to the 13 yard line and the Trojans had a first and 10. The next play looked like a play out of a college playbook as Collin Jolman faked a handoff and then dropped back to pass to Paschal Jolman. While the pass appeared to be overthrown, Jolman reached up with one hand and caught the ball on the Ludington 2 for a first-and-goal.

While the Orioles were able to put up a great defensive stand on the first down, on the second down Fruitport carried the ball in for a touchdown with less than two minutes off the clock in the second quarter. The two point conversion was good when senior Andrew Fielstra passed to Canfield deep in the end zone.

The Trojans led 24-14 in the first of a series of touchdowns in the second quarter, highlighted by a 92-yard touchdown run by Paschal Jolman as he bobbed and weaved his way through several Oriole defenders trying desperately to keep him from scoring.

In all, Fruitport scored four times in the second quarter and each time the two-point conversion was good. The score at halftime was 46-14, as the Orioles failed to score in the second quarter.

Coming back from the halftime break, the Orioles seemed ready to put a scoring drive together when the ball was intercepted by Fruitport on the Trojans’ 35-yard line and was run back to the Orioles 48-yard line before Ludington was able to tackle.

Fruitport led 54-14 to start the fourth quarter and quickly Fruitport took over on downs when the Orioles were unable to convert. However, the Orioles’ defense recovered a fumble when three or four Orioles scrambled to get the loose ball when Ludington’s Aidan Gilchrist scooped it up.

A couple plays later, Hackert completed a pass to Levi Laman for 25 yards and a touchdown with 6:02 remaining in the quarter. Wilson’s point after kick was good and Ludington had cut the lead, 54-21.

The Orioles scored one more time before the game concluded. Cameron Gunsell scored on a 7-yard quarterback keeper with 43 seconds remaining. Wilson’s point after kick was good for the final point of the game.

While Fruitport prevailed, 54-28, the Orioles were able to win the battle of possession as Ludington had the ball for 27:53, compared to Fruitport’s 19:57.

Ludington’s offense ran 53 plays for 285 yards as Fruitport had 42 plays for 461 yards of offense. The Orioles gained 222 yards passing to Fruitport’s 138.

The Trojans’ running game was stellar as they gained 323 yards on 30 attempts, good for 10.8 yards per carry. The Orioles gained 63 yards on 26 carries.

Ludington’s top receivers were David Shillinger with two receptions good for 87 yards, Laman with four receptions for 77 yards and Aidan Gilchrist with 28 yards on two receptions.

Fruitport’s Paschal Jolman gained 227 yards on 13 attempts for a 17.5 average, scoring three touchdowns in the game. Referring to Jolman, Gunsell said, “That’s what college football players look like in high school.”

On defense, Ludington’s Trey Forfinski had five solo tackles and one assist and Gage Jones had two solo tackles and four assists.

“This senior class is so mature. They are almost professional-like in how they handle things and they weren’t going to give up,” Gunsell said.

Throughout the season Gunsell praised his team’s makeup. He has repeatedly said they love football and enjoy being around their teammates. It will be hard to graduate the leadership the seniors bring to the team, but they have demonstrated what is needed to win.

“Every group of seniors are special in their own way, but this group of seniors have done things right for four years and they were rewarded with a playoff game tonight,” Gunsell said. “I am going to miss them.”

Gunsell wraps up his 19th season with another winning season and his sixth playoff berth. The Orioles closed out the 2022 season with an overall record of 7-3.

Fruitport advances to the district finals when Whitehall plays host after a 42-12 defeat of Big Rapids on Friday.{/div}