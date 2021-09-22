When Ludington football takes to the field at 7 p.m., Friday against Muskegon Heights, it will face yet another tough opponent at home.

It might be easy to be discouraged, but Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell said, “Kids are resilient, the kids are bouncing back.”

Unfortunately, Gunsell said the team has been hit hard this week with illness. A lot of flu and sinus infections, but the team was back to about 80% capacity by Wednesday and he hoped for even more to return by kickoff on Friday night.

Muskegon Heights played Manistee last week and walked away with a win. Even though Heights fell behind by 14 to Manistee, it showed great composure as it won the second half seesaw scoring battle.

Gunsell is expecting an incredibly quick offense and an incredibly aggressive defense from the Tigers. He indicated they have linebackers who put a lot of pressure on teams.

Even in the loss last week, the Orioles felt good about their offensive plan and Gunsell believes they are closer offensively each week to where they want to be as a team.

Muskegon Heights will be the first real spread team the Orioles face, and Gunsell believes Ludington will match up better to that type of offense. In the end, Ludington will have to eliminate the turnovers that have plagued them in the early going of the season to improve on their 1-3 overall record.

The Tigers are 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference and are honorable mention in Division 8 in the latest Associated Press poll. The solid start for Muskegon Heights is particularly impressive after last year when the Tigers did not have a football team.

Ludington has a tough schedule throughout the season, and Gunsell welcomes the opportunity to develop as a team and face high caliber opponents so they can continue to get better.