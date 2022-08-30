Ludington’s football team was bolstered by its season-opening victory at Petoskey, and now the Orioles will have a much shorter trek this week as they head to Shelby for another non-conference game at 7 p.m., Thursday.

The Orioles are coming off a thrilling overtime win against Petoskey, 37-31, last Thursday. The win certainly bolstered Ludington’s confidence.

“Every week is a challenger (this season). Last week the challenge was the geographic distance of the game, along with facing a very good Petoskey football team,” said Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell.

Shelby is coached by Phil Fortier, and the Tigers fell to White Cloud, 40-20, last week. Gunsell has a great deal of respect for Fortier’s coaching ability and the work he has done with the Shelby Tigers.

After the win last week, the Orioles knew they needed to work on their special teams play.

“Sometimes when you get rushed at the beginning of the season, you don’t get enough time to work on everything,” said Gunsell. “We needed to shore up our kicking game. We had to get some repetitions in and we made it a priority this week. We feel good about it.”

Gunsell said the unfortunate part of not having the kicking game where it could have been last week was that the Orioles’ kicker, Miles Wilson, did not get an opportunity to show how good of a kicker he is. With the time spent making the tweaks, the Orioles are feeling better about that aspect of their game.

While the game with Shelby is a game against another member of the West Michigan Conference — one of the league’s co-founders, in fact — it is not a conference game. Ludington is in the Lakes Division and Shelby is in the Rivers Division of the WMC.

Gunsell said he expects to see Shelby run a spread offense.

“They have a big quarterback,” according to Gunsell, and “they will run the option, running kids to the perimeter.”

The game last week was a thriller, but the ride home was long, arriving back in town in the early hours of the morning. The team had Friday off of practice, which makes the turnaround for this week’s game very short.

“The kids are excited, the kids feel good,” said Gunsell.

According to Gunsell, so many players are contributing to the team. A number of players have moved to different positions this year. When he watched film from last week, Gunsell commented about how active his linebackers and secondary were and how improved they are this year.

Gunsell wants his team to be disciplined and just play their game. They need to improve the kicking game and limit the turnovers.

“We need to continue to improve up front and get the ball to guys on the perimeter and we will get opportunities,” Gunsell said.