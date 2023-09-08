It seemed whenever Ludington touched the ball, the Orioles would go on to score.
Ludington scored on each of its first six drives against Fremont to pick up a 42-20 West Michigan Conference Lakes Division victory at Oriole Field.
David Shillinger scored three touchdowns in the first half — two rushing and one receiving — for Ludington (2-1, 1-0 WMC Lakes).
The receiving touchdown came on a trick play in the first quarter. Quarterback Cameron Gunsell tossed it to wide receiver Gage Jones, who was in motion, and Jones rolled out and found Shillinger, who was wide open for the 54-yard score.
“We put it in on Monday,” Ludington football coach Charlie Gunsell said. “It’s just a double pass. Gage does a lot of quarterback stuff for us during the week, and has played quarterback in our system. We had shown bubbles early in the night, so we knew that they would probably overreact to it.”
The Orioles led 42-6 at the half, which led to a running clock tp start the second half. In the first play of the fourth quarter, Fremont’s Khai Noordyk took it over 60 yards for a touchdown to make it 42-13 and bring things back to regular clock rules.
Fremont (1-2, 0-1 WMC Lakes) wasn’t done. Quarterback Talen Reichert-Slater found wide receiver Owen Hertel for the second time, this time for a 66-yard score to make it 42-20. They connected in the first quarter on an 80-yard touchdown.
Ludington was driving inside the Fremont 10-yard line, when Gunsell was picked off by Trentyn Corley.
Gunsell attributed the struggles in the second half to “kids being kids.”
“You’re up 42-6, you lose some of your focus,” he said. “We started doing some uncharacteristic things. We just need to stay the course and just keep pounding the football and doing what got us there.”
Ludington had a lot of success on the edges. Fremont just couldn’t seem to stop the Orioles on the outside.
“I didn’t know if we could move the ball against (Fremont’s) size and strength,” Gunsell said. “At times we were decent between the tackles, but we knew we were going to attack the edges all night long.”
The Orioles have a tough road ahead. They host Oakridge next week, then they travel to Montague and Manistee in back-to-back weeks before welcoming Whitehall to Oriole Field for homecoming on Oct. 6.
“I think we got a lot of work to do,” Gunsell said. “It’s gonna get tough every week now. We have to play like we played in the first half tonight the entire game to compete with the kind of teams on our schedule coming up.”
Cameron Gunsell was 6-for-7 passing with an interception, but he ran for 93 yards and a touchdown. In addition to his three scores, Shillinger 108 yards rushing and 51 receiving yards.
Joe Benz ran for 100 yards and a touchdown. Deric Duncil also ran for a touchdown.
The victory was Ludington’s sixth straight in the series with the Packers that began in 1922. It was the 44th meeting between the pair.