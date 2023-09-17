VICTORY TWP. — The Ludington girls cross country team won, while the boys finished second on Saturday at the Ludington Invite at West Shore Community College in Victory Township.
The girls had 20 points, finishing 55 points ahead of second place Manistee. Shelby finished third with 81 points and Pentwater was sixth with 154 points.
The Orioles had five runners finish in the top eight. Summer Brower won the meet with a 20:16.70.
“Our depth is helping us out, we have eight girls running well,” Ludington coach Jim Keillor said. “They are staying in a tight group and keeping our scores low.”
Manistee’s Cecilia Postma finished third with a time of 20:45.70. Shelby’s Lydia Soelberg was fifth with a time of 21:43.90.
Pentwater’s top runner was Bailey Case, who finished 20th with a time of 24:00.30.
The boys had 91 points, finishing well behind Big Rapids, who finished first with 47 points. Shelby was third with 131 points, Pentwater was seventh with 148 points, and Manistee was ninth with 177 points.
“Noah (Lowman) and David (Reisterer) were strong today, moving up as the race went on,” Keillor said. “Freshmen Alex (Flores) and Gabe (Grierson) ran really well today.”
For Pentwater, Abe VanDuinen won the race with a time of 17:04.40. Coach Erika Fatura called it “an impressive time on a very challenging course.”
“All of the athletes did a fantastic job with some mental adversity in finishing the race today,” Fatura said.
Shelby’s Tanner Soelberg finished ninth with a time of 18:22.70. Manistee’s top runner was Jack O’Donnell, who finished 16th with a time of 18:49.30.
Girls team scores: Ludington 20, Manistee 75, Shelby 81, Big Rapids 93, Howard City Tri-County 106, Pentwater 154.
Ludington girls: 1-Summer Brower, 20:16.70. 2-Annabelle Lowman, 20:39.50. 4-Nadia Grierson, 21:25.00. 7-Autumn Brower, 23:16.30. 8-Mackenzie Keillor, 23:24.20. 13-Olivia Andersen, 23:54.40. 16-Allison Brandt, 24:01.30. 27-Addison Torrez, 25:08.30. 47-Rebecca Weinert, 28:33.00. 48-Grace Shamel, 28:41.20. 49-Anna Burton, 28:50.20. 51-Halle Korendyke, 28:56.50. 60-Magdelyn Autrey, 31:15.10.
Manistee girls: 3-Cecilia Postma, 20:45.70. 15-Georgia Haag, 24:00.60. 19-Kate Somsel, 24:29.40. 23-Audrey Huizinga, 24:44.90. 30-Alayna Edmondson, 25:38.70. 31-Magdalena Herberger, 25:39.50. 54-Gabrielle Senters, 29:44.00. 55-Adah Korzeniewski. 63-Clear Wang, 32:01.50. 66-Helana Beaudrie, 33:11.50. 74-Lillian Herndon, 37:43.30.
Shelby girls: 5-Lydia Soelberg, 21:43.90. 10-Noel Parker, 23:35.70. 14-Grace Hasenbank, 23:54.45. 28-Catalina Stong, 25:23.80. 46-Claire Kelley, 28:17.50. 57-April Luna, 30:24.40. 65-Willa Van Loon, 32:14.90.
Pentwater girls: 20-Bailey Case, 24:30.00. 35-Abby Hughes, 26:14.10. 56-Ireland Breitner, 29:53.70. 58-Lily Smith, 30:50.10. 61-Charlie Swanger, 31:18.50. 73-Anaviolet Jeruzal, 37:25.80. 77-Mackenna Hasil, 41:23.60.
Boys team scores: Big Rapids 47, Ludington 91, Shelby 131, White Cloud 139, Frankfort 144, Howard City Tri-County 148, Pentwater 162, Bear Lake-Onekama 171, Manistee 177, Muskegon Catholic 194.
Ludington boys: 3-Noah Lowman, 17:49.10. 8-David Reisterer, 18:21.20. 24-Alex Flores, 19:01.00. 26-Gabe Grierson, 19:09.10. 30-Jose Flores, 19:24.90. 31-Nevin Slater, 19:40.80. 32-Curtis Fuller, 19:50.90. 36-Jack Jubar, 20:21.50. 62-Isaiah Boerema, 22:51.60. 63-Kai Dila, 22:56.20. 66-Grady Sailor, 23:28.60. 71-Aleksander deMorrow, 24:18.80. 82-Dylan Sniegowski, 28:06.30.
Shelby boys: 9-Tanner Soelberg, 18:22.70. 13-Iziquel Picon, 18:40.50. 27-Micah Frye, 19:09.40. 33-Jonathon Carballido, 19:58.40. 52-Alex Crowder, 21:32.30. 56-Ethan Fessenden, 21:42.80.
Pentwater boys: 1-Abe VanDuinen, 17:04.40. 14-Mitchel Daniels, 18:41.40. 46-Wyatt Roberts, 21:08.30. 50-Tyler Douglas, 21:20.80. 60-Bode Powell, 22:23.30. 69-Nathan Macher, 23:51.10. 85-Alden Grondsma, 31:28.90. 86-Michael Smith, 32:20.90.
Manistee boys: 16-Jack O’Donnell, 18:49.30. 23-Luke Senters, 18:59.20. 29-Christian Schramski, 19:20.50. 54-Drew Mendians, 21:36.60. 68-Ajae Gouker, 23:44.10. 76-Allan Mueller, 24:52.70. 79-Vincent Wang, 25:18.70.