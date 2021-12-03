The Ludington girls basketball team got off to a quick start at Hawley Gymnasium with lots of opportunities in the first quarter, and the Orioles were able to get to a non-conference 57-37 victory Friday night against Zeeland East.

The Chix overcame their slow start for a short-lived lead in the first quarter, but that was wiped away by junior Keelyn Laird’s putback basket late in the frame.

Ludington’s guards made some dynamic passes in to the paint, the moves were there to get a good shot, but the shots rolled off without success and that was repeated five or six times.

Orioles coach Warren Stowe chalked up the start-and-stop beginning to a rowdy hometown crowd.

“This is the first time there has been that many fans in this gym since COVID. I think there were some jitters there, and I think that didn’t help with missing some of those shots. Once they settled down and realized (that), they were just playing basketball like they do every day. Then the ball started finding the net,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe.

At the start of the second quarter, Ludington (2-0) was firing on all cylinders as it scored 20 points and it was back on track. Working the ball inside and now, with patience, the shots were falling.

Senior RyAnn Rohrer and Laird led the Orioles with 10 points each. The pair proved lethal to the Chix as they took turns hitting shots in the lane. In the meantime, the Orioles were playing more aggressive defense and held the Chix to only 10 points — six of those came on free throws. Ludington took a 30-19 lead in to the half.

Coming out of the half, Zeeland East (0-1) picked up two baskets before Ludington scored, cutting the lead to 30-23. The rest of the quarter Ludington held Zeeland East to five free throws scoring, while the Orioles scored 16 points.

The third quarter seemed to show off how much the Orioles were in sync with each other. They knew when teammates were in trouble and came from nowhere to finish plays or snatch a loose ball before it went out of bounds.

“They played a lot of basketball together so they have that sixth sense where they see each other,” Stowe said. “Karli Mesyar, Emma McKinley, Jocelyn Austin and Rylee Stone are interchangeable. They will make life hard on (the) defensive end for teams.”

Zeeland East started the final quarter by making a 3-point shot at the 7:36 mark, got fouled, and senior Maddie Schuur made the penalty shot for a four-point swing, cutting the Ludington lead to 46-32. The free throw was one of 13 shot by Zeeland East in the final quarter. Both teams were in a double bonus, Ludington shot nine free throws in the frame as well. Overall, Ludington was 3 of 14 from the charity stripe and Zeeland East was 21 for 34.

While Zeeland kept coming at Ludington, they did not have an answer for Laird or Rohrer in the entire second half.

“I was pleased with our defense. Adjusting to what they did defensively was really good for us,” said Stowe.

Ludington plays next at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Reeths-Puffer.

ZEELAND EAST

Miller 4 6-14 14, Klein 0 1-2 1, Fenlon 0 6-8 6, Schurr 3 7-8 15, Bonnema 0 1-2 1. Totals: 7 21-34 37.

LUDINGTON

Stone 1 1-5 3, Rohrer 11 0-0 22, Austin 1 1-2 3, McKinley 0 1-2 1, Lynn 4 0-3 8, Laird 10 0-2 20. Totals: 27 3-14 57.

Zeeland East;9;10;9;9;—;37

Ludington;10;20;16;11;—;57

3-point goals—Zeeland East (2): Schurr 2. Total fouls—Zeeland East 16, Ludington 22. Fouled out—none. JV score—Ludington 47, Zeeland East—17. Ludington scoring—Williams 11, Skiba 9, Anderson 9, Jeruzal 4, Betts 2, Glanville 2, Stowe 4, Ramirez 4, Hackert 2.