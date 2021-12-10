MUSKEGON — A slow start by the Ludington girls basketball team and a slow finish led to a 40-37 loss to Western Michigan Christian on Friday.

The Orioles mustered only three points in the opening frame, but WMC scored just six points. Ludington outscored the Warriors in the second quarter and led at the half, 16-14. Another close scoring match up occurred in the third quarter when WMC (1-1, 1-0 Lakes 8) scored 12 points and Ludington scored 11, keeping the slim lead by just one.

Unfortunately, the Orioles (2-2, 0-1 Lakes 8) lost ground in the fourth and were outscored, 14-8, losing the game by three. Adding to the demise, the Orioles were 4-of-20 at the free throw line.

“We need to find a way to take care of the ball. We didn’t make winning plays tonight. It’s about how you finish and Western Michigan Christian took the opportunities to finish,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe.

Ludington is off until next Friday at 4 p.m. when it hosts Manistee at Hawley Gymnasium.

LUDINGTON (37)

Stone 1 0-1 2, Rohrer 5 0-2 11, McKinley 3 1-3 7, Mesyar 1 1-2 3, Lynn 2 1-3 7, Laird 2 1-9 5. Totals: 14 4-20 37.

WESTERN MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN (40)

Folkema 1 0-2 3, M. Wiersema 1 0-1 2, Mast 4 0-4 8, Daggett 0 0-1 0, K. Wiersema 9 4-11 22. Totals: 15 4-19 40.

Ludington 3 13 11 8 — 37

WMC 6 8 12 14 — 40

3-point goals—Ludington (3): Rohrer, Lynn (2). Western Michigan Christian (1): Folkema. Total fouls—Ludington 18, Western Michigan Christian 16. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Ludington 32, Western Michigan, 21. JV Scoring: Williams 4, Anderson 8, Jeruzal 8, Stowe 2, Skiba 6, Hackert 4.