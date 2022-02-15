A dose of Cadillac’s defense and the long-range shot lifted the Vikings over Ludington in girls basketball in a non-conference pairing Tuesday night at Hawley Gymnasium, 47-34.

Cadillac jumped out to an 8-0 lead to start the game before Ludington closed the gap to 11-9 to finish out the first quarter. From there, Cadillacdefense and the nine 3-point shots they sank led them to the win.

Ludington (13-5) clawed its way back in that first quarter, but the scoring stalled in the second quarter for both teams, and the Vikings went in to the half up 18-14.

The third quarter was the highest scoring of the game, with Cadillac (5-12) outscoring the Orioles, 19-14, converting on five of its 3-point baskets in the third.

The fourth quarter was a defensive see-saw, as each team scored only two field goals and the remaining offense happened at the charity stripe.

“You don’t want to lose, but we learned a lot… I guess I’ll say that… to lose now doesn’t hurt. That would hurt if that was in the districts, but you just gotta take the good and build from it, and take the bad and learn from it and we gotta move on,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. “We had three unforced turnovers in our first three possessions. That stuff comes back to haunt you. We battled a few separate times to claw our way back in to it.”

The Orioles tried to put the pressure on the Vikings in the fourth quarter and make a comeback, but they did not put points on the board. It took until the 4:13 mark on the clock when the second of a two shot free throw was made. By then, it was almost another minute before the Orioles scored again and any potential comeback fizzled.

Two of Cadillac’s seniors led the scoring Tuesday with Ashlyn Lundquist scoring 14 and Kendall Schapieray adding 11 points. The Orioles were led by junior Keelyn Laird with 10 points.

Ludington plays again Friday when it hosts Muskegon Catholic at Hawley Gymnasium.

The Vikings closed the gap in the all-time series that began in fall 1975. Cadillac won for the 23rd time in 55 meetings.

CADILLAC (47)

Schemanck 1 0-0 3, Schapeeray 3 3-6 11, Lundquist 4 2-3 14, Schamanck 4 0-1 9, Seely 1 1-4 4, Whipple 3 0-2 6. Totals: 16 6-16 47.

LUDINGTON (34)

Stone 0 1-2 1, Rohrer 2 1-4 5, Kline 1 0-0 3, Austin 0 1-2 1, Bandstra 0 1-2 1, McKinley 1 0-0 2, Meysar 2 0-2 5, Lynn 2 0-0 4, Williams 1 0-0 2, Laird 5 0-0 10. Totals: 14 4-12 34.

Cadillac;11;7;19;10;—;47

Ludington;9;5;14;6—;34

3-point goals—Cadillac (9): Lundquist 4, Schopieray 3, Schamanek, Seely. Ludington (2): Kline, Meysar. Total fouls—Cadillac 18, Ludington 16. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV Score—Cadillac 37, Ludington 31. JV Scoring—Ludington: Williams 4, Anderson 8, Jeruzal 7, Betts 2, Glanville 2, Skiba 8.