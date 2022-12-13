A showdown of two West Michigan Lakes teams turned in to a lopsided victory for the Ludington Orioles as they notched conference win No. 3 by defeating Montague, 49-18, at Hawley Gymnasium on Tuesday.

“We came out with tremendous effort on the defensive end, just flying around, with a big emphasis on deflections…, knowing that deflections often lead to good things,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe.

The Orioles (4-2, 3-0 WMC Lakes) had a trio of players contribute offensively in the first quarter as Ludington took an 11-5 lead over the Wildcats (3-2, 2-1 WMC Lakes). Olivia Lynn and Keelyn Laird each had four points and senior Annie Kline tossed in a 3-point shot. Montague scored a field goal with 4:49 on the clock and it was the last of the quarter for the Wildcats.

With nearly five minutes expended in the second quarter, the Wildcats scored their only basket of the quarter while the Orioles were notching 15 points. Emma McKinley had the hot hand in the quarter, scoring eight points, including two 3-point shots to help Ludington to a 26-7 lead entering the half.

Ludington is still without the services of Rylee Stone due to an injury, but was also missing a player due to illness and Stowe commented that Montague was without a player due to a knee injury and had two starters who were out ill.

“That’s not the Montague team we will see in Montague and not the Montague team we saw this summer,” Stowe said.

The third quarter was low scoring for both teams as the Orioles scored nine and the Wildcats had six to bring the quarter score to 35-13.

Laird again led the Orioles in the fourth quarter with six points as Ludington outscored Montague, 14-5, in the quarter to arrive at the 49-18 final score.

Laird led all scorers with 14 points. Lynn added 10 and Kline and McKinley had eight a piece. Montague was led by junior Ella King with six points.

“Keelyn played great at Grand Haven and tonight, both games,” said Stowe. “Seeing that type of effort from Keelyn is the type of player I know she is, just amazing and an amazing player.”

Ludington will be in action again on Friday when they travel to Whitehall for another WMC Lakes game.

MONTAGUE (18)

E.Peterson 2 1-2 5, B.Johnson 1 1-2 3, A.Peterson 0 0-1 0, Smith 1 0-2 2, King 3 0-2 6, Cedarquist 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 2-9 18.

LUDINGTON (49)

Kline 3 0-0 8, Skiba 1 0-0 2, Jeruzal 2 0-0 4, McKinley 2 2-2 8, Meysar 0 1-2 1, Lynn 3 4-4 10, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Laird 5 4-5 14. Totals: 17 11-13 49.

Montague 5 2 6 5 — 18

Ludington 11 15 9 14 — 49

3 point goals—Ludington (4): Kline 2, McKinley 2. Total fouls—Montague 16, Ludington 14. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score–Ludington 36, Montague 25. Ludington JV scoring—Kenyon 17, Laird 8, Lynn 6, Moser 4, Ewing 1.