BENZONIA — Ludington’s girls basketball team pulled the curtain back on the 2021-22 season with a red hot start and carried to a 48-11 victory Wednesday night on the road at Benzie Central.

The Orioles started the game on fire and took a 16-4 lead in the first quarter, opened up the lead by adding 14 in the second quarter, and holding Benzie scoreless, taking a 30-4 lead in to the half.

“Everyone played; we only had eight available. I am proud of them,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe.

In the second half, Ludington scored nine in each of the quarters, and Benzie added five and two points respectively for a final Orioles victory.

“Rylee Stone, Emma McKinley, Karli Mesyar and Jocelyn Austin played well and made life really bad for Benzie from the beginning,” Stowe said.

Senior RyAnn Rohrer picked up two quick fouls and spent a lot of time on the bench, but, “she kept her head in it the whole time and finished with 10 points for us,” Stowe said.

While Rohrer was out, Olivia Lynn stepped up.

“It was awesome to have that contribution from the bench. I’m proud of them,” Stowe added.

Ludington plays next at 7 p.m., Friday, at Hawley Gymnasium against Zeeland East.

LUDINGTON (48)

Stone 1 0-0 2, Rohrer 4 2-2 10, Austin 1 0-0 2, McKinley 2 0-0 4, Lynn 6 4-7 16, Williams 3 0-0 6, Laird 3 2-4 8. Totals: 20 8-13 48.

BENZIE CENTRAL (11)

Novagradac 0 0-2 0, Stepanovich 1 3-4 5, Pfeiffer 0 2-2 2, Johnson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 3 4-8 11.

Ludington 16 14 9 9 — 48

Benzie Central 4 0 5 2 — 11

3-point goals—none. Total fouls—Benzie Central 11, Ludington 8. Fouled out—none. JV score—Benzie Central 40, Ludington 30. Ludington scoring—Williams 11.