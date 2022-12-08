MUSKEGON — The Ludington girls basketball team pulled out a close victory when it traveled to Oakridge on Thursday, winning by three to add another West Michigan Lakes win to the record, 39-36.

"We were up by four points at halftime. We had a lot of shots at the rim in the first half, but did not take advantage," said Ludington coach Warren Stowe.

The Orioles were down in the fourth quarter when Emma McKinley hit Ludington's only 3 of the game and put the team up by one.

"Emma hit a 3 and then hit an 'old-fashioned' three to seal the win for us," Stowe said.

McKinley scored a field goal, was fouled and hit the ensuing free throw.

Leading all scorers on the night was Oakridge's Anna Lundquist with 15 points.

"Jordyn Anderson and Jennah Skiba had some good minutes for us. Jennah has a motor that never stops and when you go that hard and have a nose for the ball that helps," Stowe commented. "She was able to score eight in the game and in a game like tonight, that is really important."

The Orioles play on Saturday when they travel to Grand Haven to take on the Buccanners.

LUDINGTON (39)

Kline 1 2-4 4, Skiba 3 2-2 8, Jeruzal 1 0-0 2, McKinley 4 2-4 11, Meysar 0 2-4 2, Lynn 2 1-2 5, Anderson 0 3-6 3, Laird 2 0-2 4. Totals: 13 12-24 39.

OAKRIDGE (36)

Whipple 1 0-2 2, Lane 2 0-0 4, Senamo 1 0-2 2, Blackburn 0 2-5 2, Guendhardt 0 1-2 1, Lundquist 5 4-4 15, Jozsa 4 1-2 10. Totals: 13 8-17 36.

Ludington;7;11;6;15;—;39

Oakridge;4;10;11;11;–;36

3-point goals—Ludington (1): McKinley. Oakridge (2): Lundquist, Jozsa. Total fouls—Ludington 16, Oakridge 25. Fouled out—Oakridge: Whipple, Lane. Technical fouls—none.