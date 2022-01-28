In a game where the lead changed hands nine times, the Ludington girls basketball team held it last on Friday at Hawley Gymnasium, outscoring Lakes 8 Activities conference opponent Western Michigan Christian, 38-33.

The Orioles (10-4, 5-1 Lakes 8) led by the slimmest of margins, 9-8, at the end of the first quarter, regaining the lead with 34.8 seconds remaining when senior RyAnn Rohrer iced two free throws. She had six points in the quarter and junior Annie Kline hit a 3-point shot.

Ludington outscored the Warriors, 9-6, in the second quarter to take an 18-14 lead in to the half. The low-scoring game was the result of tremendous defensive pressure by both teams.

Western Michigan Christian (8-2, 4-1 Lakes 8) seemed to come alive in the third quarter, while Ludington had a tough time putting the ball in the hoop. The Warriors outscored the Orioles, 13-5, and took a 27-23 lead at the end of three.

Ludington’s tenacious defense, highlighted by several held balls after fighting for loose balls or rebounds, and an in-bounds violation by WMC at the 3:25 mark fired up the Orioles and kept the game tight, particularly in the waining moments.

Sophomore Karli Mesyar stepped to the free throw line for Ludington with 8.2 seconds on the clock and methodically buried both shots to pad the lead and make it a two-possession game.

Five different Orioles scored in the final frame, with Keelyn Laird leading with eight points.

“They are a great team. At times I thought we might stretch it out, but (Ashley) Folkema … played well,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe.

WMC’s Folkema led all scorers in the game with 14 points.

The Orioles were led by Rohrer and Laird, with 12 apiece.

“RyAnn and Keelyn played amazing. Warriors against the Wiersema twins. You have to expend so much energy because they are so physical and so athletic, so to defend the way they did; I’m asking my two forwards and Olivia (Lynn) to play full-court man-to-man. They are doing it and doing it well,” said Stowe.

Ludington plays again at 6 p.m. next Friday at Manistee in a varsity girls/varsity boys game.

WESTERN MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN (33)

Folkema 5 2-3 14, M.Wiersema 2 1-4 5, Mast 2 0-1 4, Daggett 1 2-2 5, K.Wiersma 1 3-5 5. Totals: 11 8-15 33.

LUDINGTON (38)

Stone 1 1-2 3, Rohrer 4 4-6 12, Kline 2 0-1 6, Bandstra 1 0-1 3, Meysar 0 2-2 2, Lynn 0 0-2 0, Laird 5 2-2 12. Totals: 13 9-16 38.

Western Michigan Christian;8;6;13;6—;33

Ludington;9;9;5;15—;38

3-point goals—Western Michigan Christian (3): Folkema 2, Daggett. Ludington (3): Kline 2, Bandstra. Total fouls—Western Michigan Christian 20, Ludington 16. Fouled out—Western Michigan Christian: K.Wiersema, Mast. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Ludington 40, Western Michigan Christian 26. Ludington JV scoring—Williams 4, Anderson 5, Jeruzal 10, Glanville 4, Skiba 14, Ramierez 3.