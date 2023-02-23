CADILLAC — Scoring four 3-point goals in the first quarter, Cadillac jumped out to a 14-4 first quarter lead and despite scoring only two points in the next two quarters, upset the Ludington girls basketball team in a non-conference game, 26-16, on Tuesday in Cadillac.

“We didn’t find the shooters early,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. “We switched to a man-to-man defense and did a better job of keeping the scoring down.”

The Orioles (15-7) held Cadillac (7-14) scoreless in the second quarter but could only score a single bucket and missed the opportunity to cut the lead the Vikings had at that point.

In the third quarter, another missed opportunity presented itself as the Orioles outscored Cadillac, 4-2, but needed to find ways to put points on the board.

Entering the final quarter, Ludington was down 10-16, but Cadillac outscored the Orioles 10-6 in the quarter to secure the upset win, 26-16.

“We had a hard time manufacturing points,” Stowe said. “We missed lay-ups, we missed free throws, if it could go wrong, it did.”

Ludington’s Karli Mesyar led all scorers with seven points, going 5-for-6 from the charity stripe. Olivia Lynn added three points.

Cadillac was led by Kaleigh Swiger with six and Madison Swiger with five.

The combined 42 points in Thursday’s game is fourth in the Ludington girls basketball history books for the fewest combined points in a game. The Orioles’ 16 point total is the second fewest points scored by LHS in any game. The fewest points scored was 15, in a game at Niles on Nov. 6, 1999.

Cadillac’s 26 points sets a new record for the fewest points scored to defeat LHS, wiping out a record from Oct. 11, 1973, when Mason County Central defeated the Orioles by scoring 27 points.

The all-time series dates back to 1975. The game on Thursday was the 57th match-up between the Orioles and the Vikings. The Orioles hold a 33-24 advantage in the series, but Cadillac has won seven of the last eight games.

Ludington is back on the hard-court on Wednesday when the Orioles play in the Division 2 district hosted by Reed City. Ludington, seeded No. 1, earned a bye in the first round and will play the winner of the Reed City/Cadillac game being played Monday.

LUDINGTON (16)

Kline 1 0-0 2, Skiba 0 1-2 1, Jeruzal 1 0-0 2, Mesyar 1 5-6 7, Lynn 1 1-2 3, Laird 0 1-2 1. Totals: 4 8-12 16.

CADILLAC (26)

Dickerson 1 1-2 4, McMahon 0 2-2 2, Schamanek 1 0-0 3, K.Swiger 2 0-0 6, M.Swiger 1 2-3 5, Bryant 2 0-0 4, Seeley 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 5-7 26.

Ludington;4;2;4;6;—;16

Cadillac;14;0;2;10;—;26

3-point goals—Cadillac (5): Dickerson, Schemanek, K.Swiger 2, M.Swiger. Total fouls—Ludington 11, Cadillac 16. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.