The Ludington girls basketball team continues to grow and gel as a team in the early part of a long season and as a result, the Orioles outscored Benzie Central in the fourth quarter, 12-6, to win the game Tuesday at Hawley Gymnasium.

“It’s a long season, we just have to keep battling and when push comes to shove, if you add up all the good and the bad, obviously there was a lot more good, a ton of good,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. “I think basketball-wise we did a lot of really, really good things.”

The Huskies jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first quarter after Ludington controlled the tip and worked the ball around the key for nearly a minute, but were unable to capitalize on the possession.

Benzie Central scored at the 7:09 mark in the first quarter and again 30 seconds later on a drive to the basket. The Orioles’ first point came with 6:25 remaining in the first quarter, when Olivia Lynn hit the back side of a pair of free throws. Lynn also drove the basket with just under five minutes in the game and scored to put Ludington up 7-6.

The Huskies were able to score four points in the span of 25 seconds to take the lead, 8-7. The Orioles responded quickly and Kline dropped in a 3-point shot at 4:18, deep in the corner, and put LHS back on top, 10-8.

Karli Mesyar sank another 3-point shot just about two minutes later to give the Orioles a 13-8 lead.

In the final two minutes of the quarter, Mesyar scored a 3-point shot, Elianna Jeruzal scored with 57.3 seconds and Jordyn Anderson hit the second shot of a two-point free throw attempt and the Orioles finished the first quarter with 16.

During that same two minutes, Benzie Central scored on a pair of free throws shot with 44.5 seconds in the quarter and Benzie’s Kara Johnson scored to give Benzie Central 12 points.

While there was a lot of basketball played in the second quarter, there was not a lot of scoring. Both teams put eight points on the board and the Orioles took a 24-20 lead in to halftime.

Keelyn Laird led the Orioles in scoring in the second quarter, with four points. Benzie’s Johnson and Flora Zickert scored four points apiece.

The first four minutes of the third quarter provided a level of excitement as Benzie’s Laird drove the lane and scored on a reverse lay-up after a feed from Olivia Lynn and the Huskies’ senior Stepanovich scored five points.

Benzie (2-1) was called for two personal fouls while the Orioles were called for four in that time frame and with 4:00 left in the third quarter, Johnson, a junior from Benzie, stepped to the line with the Orioles leading by one. While missing the first shot, she made the second and the score was knotted at 26-26.

The Orioles (2-1) and the Huskies exchanged a basket apiece, Anderson scoring at 3:48 for the Orioles and junior Adrian Childs scoring for Benzie to keep the score tied at 28-28.

Ludington sophomore Jennah Skiba was fouled underneath while shooting and she made both ends of the free throws to put Ludington up 30-28. Benzie’s Reidlinger scored to knot the score at 30 with 3:04 in the quarter.

Hannah Glanville and Laird added buckets and Lynn added a freethrow while the Huskies’ Grace Heiges added five points and the score was again tied at 35.

With 6.8 seconds in the quarter, Lynn scored and put the Orioles in the lead, 37-35 as the quarter ended.

The Orioles used a combination of offense and tight defense to score six points while holding Benzie scoreless until the 3:47 mark in the final frame. Those six points were the difference in the quarter, as the Orioles outscored Benzie, 12-6, in the fourth, allowing Benzie to get no closer than three points and finished the game with the win, 49-41.

“We have to take the good and build from it and work on the bad,” Stowe commented. “We want to be sure we are playing with extreme amounts of effort for 32 minutes.”

Eight Orioles scored in the game for a team offensive effort. Leading the Orioles were Lynn and Laird with 10 apiece and Mesyar added nine.

Benzie’s Stepanovich led all scorers with a dozen and Johnson had 11 points.

The Orioles are back on the hardcourt for a game on Thursday when they travel to play Oakridge, a West Michigan Conference Lakes Division opponent.

BENZIE CENTRAL (41)

Stepanovich 3 6-8 12, Childs 2 3-4 7, Heiges 2 1-2 5, Johnson 5 1-2 11, Reidlinger 1 0-2 2, Zickert 1 2-3 4. Totals: 14 13-21 41.

LUDINGTON (49)

Kline 1 0-0 3, Skiba 1 2-2 4, Jeruzal 2 0-0 4, McKinley 2 0-1 4, Meysar 1 6-6 9, Lynn 3 4-6 10, Anderson 2 1-2 5, Laird 3 4-4 10. Totals: 15 17-21 49.

Benzie Central;12;8;15;6;—;41

Ludington; 16;8;13;12;—;49

3-point goals–Ludington (2): Kline, Mesyar. Total fouls–Benzie Central 21, Ludington 19. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score–Ludington 41, Benzie Central 29. Ludington JV scoring: Kenyon 21 Laird 9, Lynn 6, Stowe 5.