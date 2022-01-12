MUSKEGON — The Ludington’s bowling teams split wins on Wednesday at Northway Lanes when the girls defeated Holton, but the boys team was defeated.

The girls won, 18-12, with Baker games scoring of Holton 88 to Ludington’s 86 and Ludingotn 142, Holton 97.

Ludington’s girls had team totals of 635 and 564. In game one, the Orioles were led by Elecia Byrd (147), Abigail Ashley (138), Heidi Faust (129), Lea Perot (114) and Rylee Hardenburgh (109).

The second game scoring was Hardenburgh (144), Abigail Ashley (130), Karly Gokey (111), Faust and Grace Ashley split game (93) and Byrd (86).

“The girls did great today coming away with their first one (win) of the season. They started off with a rough Baker and picked it up and pulled it together for that second Baker with a score of 142,” said Ludington coach Maggie Bates. “As a coach, I believe there’s a lot of potential there and they know what they personally have to do to get there.”

The Oriole boys lost, 27-3, to Holton. The Baker games were Holton 156 to Ludington’s 103 and Holton 133, Ludington 109.

In game one, the Orioles were led by Christian Ely (131), Lucas Ruggero (125), Cameron Fetters (124), Damion Ott (113) and Nick Wysong/Darius Byrd with a split game (106) for a total of 599.

In game two, Ludington was led by Cameron Fetters (155), Ely (144), Byrd (119), Ruggero/Wysong split game (104) and Damion Ott/Amari George split game (85). The game total was 607.

“The boys actually did well today. Our team totals are getting better, but we really need to work our Bakers scores. I talked to the team tonight and told them I was happy with how they bowled today and we will continue to work on the others,” added Bates.

Ludington bowls again at 3:30 p.m., Monday, when it hosts North Muskegon at Stix.